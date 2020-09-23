140 prisoners positive for COVID-19; 80 taken to Madewini isolation

– Saturday’s deaths “regrettable” but necessary to prevent prison break

…Minister Benn

While the deaths of two inmates, and injuries to five others at the Lusignan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara on Saturday, were unfortunate and “regrettable”, it was “necessary” to prevent a full-scale prison break at the correctional facility.

That was the explanation proffered by Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, yesterday in the National Assembly in response to the oral questions without notice on the incident. The questions were asked by opposition parliamentarian, Geeta Chandan-Edmond.

The dead inmates were identified as Earl Graham, 51 and Winston Herbert, 21.

Graham was serving a three month sentence for malicious wounding, assault and resisting arrest while Herbert was in custody for rape.

The incident at the prison came four days after a large number of inmates had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

That number stood at 120 on Saturday but according to the Home Affairs Minister, the pool increased to 140 as of yesterday.

In concern and protest, the inmates had refused meals and hurled missiles at prison officers.

The inmates protested for speedier trials and the granting of bail for those with minor offences. However, the disturbance only lasted for a while and ranks from the Joint Services along with the relevant heads of the Lusignan Prison managed to calm the prisoners down.

But things got out of control after Minister Benn and Health Minister, Frank Anthony were having discussions with inmates housed in Holding Bay One on Saturday.

In a release, the Guyana Prison Service said that around 07:30hrs, the inmates began refusing their meals. The facility administrators immediately engaged them to hear and address their concerns but the prisoners refused and demanded to see Minister Benn.

The protests continued until after noon with the refusal of the midday meals and continuing demands to speak with the Minister. Their requests were heeded as later on, both Minister Benn and Minister Frank Anthony ventured to the facility to address their concerns.

Upon the Ministers’ arrival, they were cheered by the inmates and a discussion commenced with representatives of prisoners concerning court hearings and remands, among other issues.

During the discussion, according to GPS, the men remained calm and the Ministers committed to address issues that are within their powers but reminded the inmates that matters that are within the remits of the courts are beyond their jurisdiction. GPS said that the initial response from the Ministers was very well received but things began turning ugly during a subsequent discussion between the ministers and prisoners from Holding Bay One.

Inmates from the other holding bays within the prison became aggressive and began throwing missiles at prison officers and the Ministers.

In a video seen by this publication, inmates could be heard telling others not to pelt. “Aye don’t pelt, don’t pelt,” they shouted.

The calls were ignored and chaos erupted. It was further stated in the press release that the Ministers’ were forced to end their discussions and run to safety, exiting the confines of the compound.

A source told this newspaper that one of the Ministers received some hits to the head from objects thrown at him.

Things began to go from bad to worse after the Ministers exited the main gate.

The situation was described by GPS as a massive disorder as prisoners rushed to break open the gate. Some scaled fences while others entered the restricted area launching attacks on the prison officers forcing them to flee.

Others reportedly set mattresses on fire and ranks had to take up positions within the tower and discharged rounds in the direction of those who attempted to break open the gates.

It was stated that shots fired resulted in the injury of several prisoners. After some amount of order was restored, four of the injured were picked and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) while three others were treated by medical personnel on the ground.

At GPHC, two inmates, Earl Graham and Winston Herbert, were pronounced dead on arrival while the others were admitted.

The Home Affairs Minister told the National Assembly yesterday that it was the preventative and quick actions of the Prisons Officers that averted a prison break at Lusignan.

Minister Benn was also quick to point out that one of the main issues at the facilities is overcrowding.

This is primarily due to previous riots resulting in the destruction of the Camp Street Prison in 2017 as well as the recent destruction of the main building at Lusignan, both by fire.

Both incidents led to the population of the Holding Bays at the Lusignan facility. So far, 80 of the infected inmates were transferred to the Madewini Secure Facility.