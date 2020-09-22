Foreign investors fetch away our riches and leave us empty-handed and hungry. Not content with only raping our resources, they also abuse and discriminate against our workers, while putting us against each other.
The Americans cart off our oil; the Chinese decimate our forests; the Russians pillage our bauxite ore; the Canadians ream away our gold. They take everything and leave very little behind. And all of them are granted license to do this by our leaders.
Our leaders have betrayed us. They, along with the foreign investors, wave before us the promise of jobs, asking a desperate nation to settle for the crumbs which are offered.
It is time to demand better from our leaders. It is time to reject their sweet talk and glossy promises.
We must insist on an end to the one-sided and lop-sided deals which our leaders make with foreign investors. Let them obtain more for our wealth so that instead of relying on foreigners for jobs, we ourselves can create our own jobs.
Revisit and reconsider all the signed agreements with foreign investors operating in the local bauxite, gold, oil and forestry sectors. If they refuse to give us a better deal, kick them out!
By Sir Ronald Sanders
In 1994, shortly after Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba established diplomatic relations, Fidel Castro... more
Publisher’s Note
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
We demand better deals!
Sep 22, 2020 Front Page Comment, News 0
Foreign investors fetch away our riches and leave us empty-handed and hungry. Not content with only raping our resources, they also abuse and discriminate against our workers, while putting us against each other.
The Americans cart off our oil; the Chinese decimate our forests; the Russians pillage our bauxite ore; the Canadians ream away our gold. They take everything and leave very little behind. And all of them are granted license to do this by our leaders.
Our leaders have betrayed us. They, along with the foreign investors, wave before us the promise of jobs, asking a desperate nation to settle for the crumbs which are offered.
It is time to demand better from our leaders. It is time to reject their sweet talk and glossy promises.
We must insist on an end to the one-sided and lop-sided deals which our leaders make with foreign investors. Let them obtain more for our wealth so that instead of relying on foreigners for jobs, we ourselves can create our own jobs.
Revisit and reconsider all the signed agreements with foreign investors operating in the local bauxite, gold, oil and forestry sectors. If they refuse to give us a better deal, kick them out!
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles