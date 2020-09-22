Untraceable Florida company handed $30M for birth certificates by APNU+AFC – Minister Teixeira

– investigations reveal that company headed by Larry London

According to the Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Texeira, the previous APNU+AFC regime had awarded $30M to a barely discernible Floridian- registered company for the procurement of 20,000 birth certificates during the period 2019-2020.

What is further alarming, the Minister told the House, is that the contract was signed by longtime stalwart and executive member of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Larry London, who was recently at the center of political controversy. In fact in August of this year, Kaieteur News had reported that London, once listed as co-owner of the controversial Homestretch Development Incorporated, the company behind the D’Urban Park Project, was given a mystery job by the previous Granger administration.

Operating under the designation listed as ‘Director of Public Parks’, London was in receipt of a net salary of $500,000 monthly, along with additional perks being footed by the state, including home security services, a personal driver and car, as well as duty free allowances and a 22½% gratuity twice yearly, despite the fact that the overseas-based London seldom returned to Guyana.

Minister Teixeira, who was at the time presenting to the National Assembly’s Committee of Supply, went on to indicate that the 20,000 birth certificates were sourced from Universal Procurement Services Incorporated, a U.S company registered in the state of Florida.

“It’s the first time I’m hearing of it [the company],” the Minister said, as she revealed that under her tenure as Minister of Home Affairs, birth certificates were supplied by local printers under “strict security”.

Investigations conducted by Kaieteur News indicate that Universal Procurement Services Incorporated is filed as a Domestic for Profit Corporation, but is no longer active. This corporate entity was filed approximately 13 years ago on Wednesday, February 14, 2007 at two known addresses— 15221 SW 20th St Hollywood, FL 33027 and 15221 SW 20th St Miramar, FL 3302, as recorded in documents filed with the Florida Department of State.

According to Corporation Wiki, there are a few officers known to have been associated with this organization, with London as the man leading the company’s operations. Information on this aforesaid site explicitly states that London held the position of President and Secretary, with Donna London as President; Roger Simon as Director; Victor D. Wilson as Secretary; Lyndon Rohlehr and Diedre Downer serving as Directors.

Based on calculations, the APNU+AFC would have paid $1,500 each for the 20,000 birth certificates, when in reality the average birth certificate may cost no more than a meager G$100.