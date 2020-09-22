Scotibank to fully re-open Carmichael Street branch Monday

Latest update September 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Canadian-owned Scotibank says it will fully re-open its Carmichael Street, Georgetown branch on Monday after a temporary closure due to a staffer testing positive for COVID-19.

The Scotiabank Carmichael Street branch.

“We advise that our Carmichael Street Branch will re-open…following a temporary closure due to confirmation that an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.”
The bank said that on Friday, September 25, 2020, it will partially re-open with only teller transactions being facilitated for withdrawals/deposits that cannot be done at the ATM and Express Cheque deposits.
On Monday, there will be full resumption of services.
“The branch will undergo stringent deep cleaning and sanitization prior to re-opening as we continue to safeguard the health and wellbeing of employees and customers. We have also taken all the necessary protocols as advised by the Ministry of Health.”
Scotiabank said that at all its locations, it will continue to have the following measures in place:
social distancing – there is a limit to the number of persons that can enter any location and conduct business at any given time; contactless temperature screening upon entry at all locations; requirement that all visitors/customers wear face masks when visiting the branches – these may be temporarily removed for transactions requiring when ID confirmation; transparent panels have been installed at the counter spaces to help provide a safe barrier while conducting transactions – these barriers are also within the employee spaces.
Scotiabank said it will also deep clean its branches every business day, including sanitizing of all surfaces (door handles, ATM keypads and screens, pin pads, chair handles, desks, reception areas, teller wickets and washrooms), with hand sanitizer available in-branch for use by both employees and customers.
“We encourage you to take all the necessary precautions to remain safe at this time and remember that you can do most of your banking when you register and use Scotia OnLine Banking to pay your bills, transfer funds, plus more. Follow our easy step by step guides on gy.scotiabank.com to learn how to use OnLine Banking,” the bank added.

