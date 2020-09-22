Public school boys share top place at 2020 NGSA

This year’s top spot for the National Grade Six Assessment NGSA is being shared by two students of the public school system. The boys, pupils of the North Georgetown Primary School and Stella Maris Primary School, were among thousands sitting the exams this year under COVID-19 restrictions.

Here are their stories…

Samuel Barkoye – 525 marks

Samuel Barkoye, the North Georgetown Primary School pupil who shared the spot with Rovin Lall of Stella Maris Primary, was ecstatic about scoring the highest marks and securing a place at Queen’s College.

“I was really happy that I was able to get into the school that I wanted. Being a student at Queen’s College (QC) was always my dream and now that fantasy is becoming a reality,” Barkoye said.

The NGSA pupil who wants to be an electrical engineer when he is older expressed gratitude to his parents and teachers, especially his teacher who gave him extra tutoring along the way. His proud parents said that they knew their son was aiming for QC because he has two older sisters who attend that school. The parents said that for them it was not really about the top position their son scored. “We are just glad that he was able to achieve his goal,” the proud parents said.

Rovin Lall – 525 marks

Rovin Lall of Stella Maris Primary School expressed similar sentiments as Barkoye. He said that his achievement must be attributed to the hard work and dedication as well as the extra push from his parents and teachers. The top performer hopes to become a medical doctor when he grows older.

Alexander Singh – 524 marks

Alexander Singh of Marian Academy who is the only student ranking third place at the NGSA said that his parents are extremely proud of his performance given that he wrote the exams during a pandemic.

His father, Francis Singh, said that his son was hoping to break his record as a top achiever who placed third in the country several years ago but he ended up in the same position.

The elder Singh said that his son is nevertheless looking forward to attending Queen’s College to make them even more proud of his academic achievements.

Lianna Dharampaul – 523 marks

Lianna Dharampaul of Mon Repos Primary School shares fourth position with another top achiever to score the highest marks at her school. She said that being in the top 10 makes her proud of the hard work she put in along with her teachers and parents.

“I am extremely proud to be here today,” she said.

The pupil noted however that she didn’t study too much and there was a balance between her work and play.

Brandon Ramdin – 523 marks

Brandon Ramdin, who attends Westfield Preparatory School and hails from Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara is also the top student at his primary school.

He said that the achievement must be shared with his family and teachers who ensured that he studied to attain noteworthy marks at the NGSA.

“I also had to focus and work hard as well; it did not come easy,” he added.

Dhanesh Tularam – 521 marks

Dhanesh Tularam, who shared the sixth spot with two other pupils, said that he was most excited to be named in the top 10.

“I had to work hard. My parents ensured that I had extra lessons. My teachers, they worked with me too. So, I would especially like to thank Ms. Gopaul for providing all the books and other reading material to help us prepare for the NGSA exams.

Gabriel Felix – 521 marks

Gabriel Felix of New Guyana School said that he scored high marks by putting in the extra work.

“I wake early every morning to study and had lots of extra lesson,” Felix said.

Britney Peters – 521 marks

Britney Peters of One Mile Primary School, in Linden, Region 10 secured the highest score for her school and Region. She shared in the proud moment along with her parents and teachers.

Charisma Etwaroo – 520 marks

Charisma Etwaroo of Academy of Excellence, a school located at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, told Kaieteur News that she was especially grateful to her many tutors, particularly her grandmother, a retired teacher who helped prepare her for the NGSA.

The pupil said that her grandmother left her home on the Soesdyke Highway and travelled all the way to Crane on the West Coast Demerara to help her with her studies.

She was elated and most grateful to her family members for their support. Her mother, Giovanni Patterson who was present at the announcement ceremony yesterday, said that her daughter has made the entire family proud.

Salmah Bacchus and Yuki Clarke – 520 marks

Yuki Clarke and Salmah Bacchus are sharing the sixth position with their colleague Charisman Etwaroo. Both of them expressed their excitement to be joining the other top achievers at QC.

Robert Forrester – 520 marks

Meanwhile, Robert Forrester of Winfer Gardens Primary School said that he was a little surprised to hear his results but nevertheless extremely grateful that he performed so well.

His mother related that she worked tirelessly with him to ensure he learned enough during the pandemic and the closure of schools. Forrester said that he looks forward to attending QC and learning new things. He said that he is a little disappointed that he could not be at school in light of COVID-19.