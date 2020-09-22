Plenty more people will die unless there is a lockdown

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys seh that one of the pitfalls of democracy is dat we does elect leaders fuh run we affairs fuh 5 years but we have no say in what they do. Right now there is no need for a referendum to find out whether people feel that there should be a temporary lockdown to help suppress the COVID-19 cases.

Dem boys talk to wan man and de man predict that within a couple of weeks, de amount of cases gan double every week and dat could eventually mean about seven deaths per day for about two months. This could mean more than 400 persons dying before Christmas.

De majority of people feel dat is time fuh a lockdown. But dem too powerless because all dem does do is elect a government every five years but dem nah gat no say as to what gan happen. Dem boys hopeful though that Frankie gan do de right thing.

Dem boys watching fuh see what gan be de outcome of de tour wah de President mek of de airport. Dem hoping is nat wan photo opportunity. Because dem boys done feel Guyana get a 6 fuh 9 when it comes to dat project and dem boys feel dem should bring in some international auditors fuh see whether we get we value fuh we money.

Dem boys seh dat de majority of people also not pleased with the de oil contract and dat it should be renegotiated. But like everything else what matters is not what the people feel, but what the leaders wants.

Talk half and remind dem leaders dat if dem nah lockdown dem might nat gat any people leff by de time next year end.