Passengers rob, hijack taxi driver

– One apprehended with stolen car

Three passengers last week Thursday hijacked a car driven by a taxi driver, Henchndra Hoolas. The incident occurred at around 21:00hrs at Humming Bird Street and Blue Mountain Road, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
According to police reports Hoolas, 40, also had his cell phone stolen.
The man had told investigators that he was asked by his base to make a pick-up at Pike and Sherriff Streets, Georgetown. Upon arrival at the location, the taxi driver said that two men, along with a female, entered his car and instructed him to take them to Festival City.
However, while at Festival City one of the passengers pulled out a gun and ordered the driver to stop and exit the car. He was told to leave his cell phone behind.
Fearful for his life, the man said that he did as he was told before the passengers drove off with his car.
Days later, investigators received a tip that the stolen car was at a location in La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Ranks acted quickly and swooped down on the location where the hijacked car was recovered. One of the suspects was also arrested.

