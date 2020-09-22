Man, who went fishing after killing victim, granted $250,000 bail

A 22-year-old fisherman of Kilcoy Squatting Area made his first court appearance yesterday at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh to answer to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

According to the charge, Arjune Mohabir on Tuesday September 15, 2020, at Kilcoy Squatting Area, unlawfully killed John Alexander Yhap. He was subsequently placed on $250,000 bail.

The facts of the case stated that the accused told police while in custody that the deceased attacked him with a piece of wood and he retaliated by whipping out his Rambo knife and stabbing him.

Police sources had stated that at least two eyewitnesses gave statements supporting this version.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased had told reporters that Yhap was killed over an old grievance he had with the accused. Yhap’s brother, Vishnu Phillip, had disclosed that approximately a week prior to Yhap’s death, there was a fight between Yhap and the accused. The accused reportedly had an issue with his girlfriend braiding the victim’s hair. It reportedly sparked an argument and the two fought, Yhap was injured with the said Rambo knife by the accused and the matter was reported to the Albion Police Station. However, the accused was not arrested.

It is alleged that a week later the two were at a Superbet location when an argument between the two erupted and the accused stabbed Yhap to the chest. A post mortem result revealed that he died from a stab wound to the chest. The accused was arrested hours later on his fishing boat in Corentyne waters and he reportedly confessed. The input of the Director of Public Prosecutions was sought in the matter and the forthcoming advice was that the accused be charged with manslaughter.