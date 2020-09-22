Latest update September 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man, who went fishing after killing victim, granted $250,000 bail

Sep 22, 2020 News 0

A 22-year-old fisherman of Kilcoy Squatting Area made his first court appearance yesterday at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh to answer to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The accused: Arjune Mohabir

According to the charge, Arjune Mohabir on Tuesday September 15, 2020, at Kilcoy Squatting Area, unlawfully killed John Alexander Yhap. He was subsequently placed on $250,000 bail.
The facts of the case stated that the accused told police while in custody that the deceased attacked him with a piece of wood and he retaliated by whipping out his Rambo knife and stabbing him.
Police sources had stated that at least two eyewitnesses gave statements supporting this version.

Dead: John Alexander Yhap

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased had told reporters that Yhap was killed over an old grievance he had with the accused. Yhap’s brother, Vishnu Phillip, had disclosed that approximately a week prior to Yhap’s death, there was a fight between Yhap and the accused. The accused reportedly had an issue with his girlfriend braiding the victim’s hair. It reportedly sparked an argument and the two fought, Yhap was injured with the said Rambo knife by the accused and the matter was reported to the Albion Police Station. However, the accused was not arrested.
It is alleged that a week later the two were at a Superbet location when an argument between the two erupted and the accused stabbed Yhap to the chest. A post mortem result revealed that he died from a stab wound to the chest. The accused was arrested hours later on his fishing boat in Corentyne waters and he reportedly confessed. The input of the Director of Public Prosecutions was sought in the matter and the forthcoming advice was that the accused be charged with manslaughter.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world champion

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world champion

Sep 22, 2020

By Calvin Chapman At just 15-years-old, Forgotten Youth Foundation’s Alesha Jackman is already a Caribbean champion and is on the right track in achieving her dreams of following in the footsteps...
Read More
Expansion of women’s participation is a priority for the GFF

Expansion of women’s participation is a...

Sep 21, 2020

GABF uniform design competition underway

GABF uniform design competition underway

Sep 21, 2020

Record number of participants at Caribbean Coaches seminar

Record number of participants at Caribbean...

Sep 21, 2020

We Stand United CC mourns the loss of former national cyclist, Wilbert Benjamin

We Stand United CC mourns the loss of former...

Sep 20, 2020

“Mecca 6 a definite no in 2020” – Mike Singh

“Mecca 6 a definite no in 2020” – Mike

Sep 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019