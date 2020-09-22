Gunmen rob Ace Shopping Center

– customers held hostage; exchange gunfire with owner

Three armed bandits, on Saturday last, barged into the Ace Shopping Center located at Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD), held its customers hostage and exchanged gunfire with its owner, before escaping with cash.

According Commander of Region Four Division ‘C’, Khali Pareshram, the robbery took place at around 17:00hrs.

In video footage seen by this newspaper, one of the men, wearing a flap hat, approached the business place and appeared to have instructed someone to open the gate for him to enter. The man walked up to the counter, pulled out a gun and grabbed a female customer who he forced behind the counter.

Upon seeing this, the owner of the shop turned, ran and picked up what appeared to be a black pouch and entered a room, closing the door behind him. The gunman ran behind him, fired a shot and attempted to kick open the door.

Shortly after this, another man ran up to two customers loading goods into their car. He too pulled out a gun and forced them into the shopping center where they were also held hostage behind the counter. The third bandit ran in the business place and closed the doors behind him.

The two gunmen behind the counter with the hostages began searching the shop and located some cash on the owner’s desk which they packed into two small boxes.

Armed with a gun, the businessman opened the door and attempted to shoot at the bandits but was forced to re-enter the room, in which he had taken cover, after one of the gunmen returned fire.

The men then ran out of the shop, one with the boxes of cash and the other with cash in his hands. The businessman also emerged from his room at this point and discharged a round behind them.

Police are investigating.