Latest update September 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Sep 22, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world champion

Jackman wants to be Guyana’s next female world champion

Sep 22, 2020

By Calvin Chapman At just 15-years-old, Forgotten Youth Foundation’s Alesha Jackman is already a Caribbean champion and is on the right track in achieving her dreams of following in the footsteps...
Read More
Expansion of women’s participation is a priority for the GFF

Expansion of women’s participation is a...

Sep 21, 2020

GABF uniform design competition underway

GABF uniform design competition underway

Sep 21, 2020

Record number of participants at Caribbean Coaches seminar

Record number of participants at Caribbean...

Sep 21, 2020

We Stand United CC mourns the loss of former national cyclist, Wilbert Benjamin

We Stand United CC mourns the loss of former...

Sep 20, 2020

“Mecca 6 a definite no in 2020” – Mike Singh

“Mecca 6 a definite no in 2020” – Mike

Sep 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019