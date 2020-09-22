Dredge owner dies after being run over by skidder

A dredge owner, 41, died on Sunday last after he was run over by a skidder at Polvotario Backdam, North West District (NWD), Region One.

According to police reports, the dredge owner, Kerwin Schultz, met with the fatal incident at around 10:00hrs.

Ranks were told that Schultz was in a tractor with two of his employees travelling behind the skidder.

As they were ascending a hill the skidder encountered some difficulties and started to roll backwards at a fast rate. Anticipating that the skidder was going to collide with the tractor, Schultz jumped out but fell on the roadway.

The skidder collided with the tractor but afterwards its left wheel ran over Schultz.

The dredge owner was picked up but succumbed minutes later before receiving medical attention.