Death toll now at 67 as COVID-19 cases climb to 2,402

As the COVID-19 cases continue to mount, the Ministry of Public Health yesterday announced the two more related deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 67.

In a release the Ministry regrettably informed that “as of 15:00hrs on September 21, 2020, another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.”

A few hours later the Ministry reported another death stating that “as of 18:00hrs on September 21st, 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.”

The deaths, according to the Ministry, will be reflected on the COVID-19 dashboard that will be released today.

The first death yesterday was that of a 67 -year-old man from Barima/Waini (Region One) while the second was that of a 57 -year-old woman also from Barima/Waini (Region One). The two died while receiving care, the Ministry revealed.

It was noted that a sample was collected from each of the patients at the time of admission and subsequent laboratory tests confirmed that they were COVID-19 positive.

“The MOH expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed,” the Ministry added.

Since learning of the patients’ status, the Ministry said that its officials have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to them. Additionally, the Ministry said it is appealing to the public to “respect the confidentiality of the deceased and family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.”

To date, the Ministry has recorded 2,402 confirmed cases with 1,359 recoveries.

In order to help combat the disease, the Ministry is calling on all Guyanese to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures (NO. 9) which are in effect until September 30, 2020.

The order emphasises: the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and the need for good hand-hygiene.

“If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit us at www.health.gov.gy,” the Ministry announced yesterday.