We Must Resist Being Robbed

Guyanese are intense and passionate about elections. As they should be. But when it comes to the most important issue of their lives and those of their children and grandchildren, they couldn’t care less. Not even when the biggest economic crime ever committed in Guyana takes place before their eyes and under their noses.
A multi-billion US dollar economic crime is being perpetuated by political leaders and their secret partners and nearly all Guyanese shrug and continue to bend over to be ruthlessly worked over by the same people for whom they fought so gallantly.
The Canje and Kaieteur blocks are estimated to hold over seven billion barrels of oil, but the two blocks and their billions of barrels have been given away in a secret deal by PPP/C leaders to mysterious characters under cryptic circumstances. The mystery men have then sold part of their interest to ExxonMobil.
The PPP/C leaders are mum about these deals. They want this to be kept secret and away from prying eyes. Kaieteur News will not do so. We will not allow our children and grandchildren to be cheated out of their rightful inheritance. We, our children and grandchildren can have a life free of want and poverty. We can all be rich, but the right deals have to be made.
The Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks are part of our heritage and our wealth to be held in trust for those coming after us. It is not the PPP’s or PNC’s to give away recklessly and criminally for the crooked benefit of persons unknown. We did not risk our lives for five long and dark months to have our wealth given away by the direct beneficiaries of our efforts. It is why we at Kaieteur News keep asking: Who owns these blocks? Who benefits? What are the financial and other arrangements under which these deals were struck? When will Guyanese begin to realize how they are being robbed?
We resisted our democracy being stolen. We must resist with equal vigour and determination the stealing of our wealth. Guyanese should and must care. If we fail to do so, the bright future for our people which our wealth guarantees will disappear into the pockets of robbers who masquerade as political leaders, those who we elected to secure and protect our interest. We must start caring now!
We Must Resist Being Robbed
Sep 21, 2020 Front Page Comment, News 0
