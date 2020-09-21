Squatting, deplorable roads, need for better water supply among issues raised during Housing Minister visit to Region 6

The Minister of Housing Collin Croal, during his first visit to Region 6 since taking up his position to lead the Ministry, met with several persons from various areas and listened to several the issues raised by residents. He was accompanied by regional officials, Regional Chairman David Armogan, Zamal Hussain and the new REO Narindra Persaud along, with a team from the Ministry of Housing’s Region 6 office and Guyana Water Inc. Among the many issues raised were the need for better roads in the housing schemes, better water supply, GTT landline service, persons seeking house-lots or land titles who applied many years ago and squatting on lands, all of which were provided with answers by Minister Croal.

His first stop commenced at Budhan Scheme, Vryheid, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Addressing those gathered, he mentioned that his visit was premised on a visit by the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha since persons would have raised several issues with him during his visits on agriculture outreaches.

“We take seriously the commitment to our people…because at the end of the day if you are suffering then our job is not finished,” Croal said.

A resident from Lochaber told the Minister that they have been paying GUYSUCO for their house-lots since 2003 but are yet to receive the transport for the lands, adding that he has been given the run around. Another resident from Caracas disclosed that many persons own lands within the area he resides, but there is a huge issue of squatters. He asked that the Minister intervene to have the squatters removed since it is their intention to open a housing scheme and have the lands sold. In response, Armogan said that the police should be sought to resolve the matter and promised to engage with the Commander Linden Isles on the issue. Another resident also pleaded to the Minister not to forget them since her main issue in the Budhan Scheme is the lack of light and water and the need for better roads.

Meanwhile in Kilcoy/Chesney Housing Scheme, Corentyne, residents complained about the unsatisfactory state of the main access roads in the scheme, the lack of GTT landline service and Internet and the rusty water running through the pipes to households. In relation to the landline service, residents stressed that because children are forced to be at home because of the pandemic, access to the internet for learning material is non-existent. They disclosed that while the Guyana Learning Channel is up and running, it cannot be accessed on the regular channels since the only channels available are 26 (NTN), 15 (NCN), 10 (Little Rock) and 8 (DTV). The scheme was established over seven years ago and only received electricity in 2018. Works on some of the main access roads in the scheme only commenced in 2019 but there was still no word on when landline service would be made available to the area.

Responding to the many issues raised, Minister Croal assured that his Ministry is working to fast track the issuing of titles for their lands, “I know in another month and half, we will be issuing a number of titles. I am committing that we will work with the court to see how we can fast track the titles and I will give an update to Chairman”. He stated that they have recognized the issue of the rusty water coming in the taps, but it requires capital investment. He added they are looking to change GWI around: “We have already mapped out a number of areas in the country as to what is required for us to ensure that you get your water”.

Minister Croal further disclosed that one of the many immediate things his Ministry is looking to do is to strengthen the capacity of regional housing officers, “because there is a lot more that has to be done…while most of the work is done at the central ministry. There is some level of relationship with the communities that has to happen within the region”. It is against that backdrop that the Ministry is looking in terms of placement of regional housing officers. The Minister said there are many complaints and such a move will be looked at within the next month.

Additionally, in addressing some of the major issues raised at the Kilcoy/Chesney Housing Scheme, the Minister stated that he will be making representation to GTT to have landline service be made available in the area. He reaffirmed his commitment to better water supply and stated that there is a plan to have another well to serve at Fyrish, which also provides water to the scheme. In relation to the main access road, some infrastructure works will be done in the coming year with the new budget.

It was also mentioned that currently the Ministry is reviewing the allocations of house-lots that were given under the previous government; however, he is looking to have the backlog of letter of assurances to be signed off by the end of September to complete those.

“We are not reviewing with the result of taking back land, maybe it was misconstrued but that is why there has been a hold of up processing. In terms of issuing titles, we have assigned a new legal person to help fast track with that in Regions 5 and 6”, the Minister said.

Other areas visited were Belvedere Squatting Area, Rose Hall/Williamsburg, Ankerville, Mibicuri, Yakusari, Number 64 Village and Number 76 Housing Scheme.