Latest update September 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sleeping driver wakes up after killing pedal cyclist

Sep 21, 2020 News 0

A contractor, 44, was on Saturday last awoken from his sleep after he had struck and killed a pedal cyclist with his car along the Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara.
Dead is Somattie Persaud, 39, a fish vendor of 75 Mandal Street, Zeeburg. According to police reports, Persaud was struck down at around 15:20hrs.
Investigators were told that Persaud was at the time riding along the southern side of the road heading in the western direction when she met with the fatal accident.
The contractor who hails from Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo was also heading along in the same direction as Persaud at a normal rate of speed.
However, the man reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and only awoke when he heard a loud impact. The man exited the car and noticed that his car was stationary against a fence. Nearby on the parapet lay Persaud motionless, with noticeable injuries about her body and not too far away from her bicycle.
The contractor was then assisted by a passerby who rushed the woman to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The contractor was later arrested and taken into police custody. A breathalyzer test was conducted but it showed that the man was not under the influence of alcohol.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Expansion of women’s participation is a priority for the GFF

Expansion of women’s participation is a priority for the GFF

Sep 21, 2020

…FIFA and Concacaf offering more for development programmes By Franklin Wilson The rise of Guyana’s female football team, aka ‘Lady Jags’ over the past few years has been very encouraging...
Read More
GABF uniform design competition underway

GABF uniform design competition underway

Sep 21, 2020

Record number of participants at Caribbean Coaches seminar

Record number of participants at Caribbean...

Sep 21, 2020

We Stand United CC mourns the loss of former national cyclist, Wilbert Benjamin

We Stand United CC mourns the loss of former...

Sep 20, 2020

“Mecca 6 a definite no in 2020” – Mike Singh

“Mecca 6 a definite no in 2020” – Mike

Sep 20, 2020

GBBC’s President clears the air on Vivian Harris’ comments

GBBC’s President clears the air on Vivian...

Sep 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019