Sleeping driver wakes up after killing pedal cyclist

A contractor, 44, was on Saturday last awoken from his sleep after he had struck and killed a pedal cyclist with his car along the Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

Dead is Somattie Persaud, 39, a fish vendor of 75 Mandal Street, Zeeburg. According to police reports, Persaud was struck down at around 15:20hrs.

Investigators were told that Persaud was at the time riding along the southern side of the road heading in the western direction when she met with the fatal accident.

The contractor who hails from Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo was also heading along in the same direction as Persaud at a normal rate of speed.

However, the man reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and only awoke when he heard a loud impact. The man exited the car and noticed that his car was stationary against a fence. Nearby on the parapet lay Persaud motionless, with noticeable injuries about her body and not too far away from her bicycle.

The contractor was then assisted by a passerby who rushed the woman to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The contractor was later arrested and taken into police custody. A breathalyzer test was conducted but it showed that the man was not under the influence of alcohol.