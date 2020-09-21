Record number of participants at Caribbean Coaches seminar

A total of one hundred and seventy eight (178) boxing coaches from 17 Caribbean Countries yesterday participated in a seminar to update them on rules and regulations that govern refereeing and judging.

The virtual seminar was organized by Americas Boxing Confederation vice president and Chairman of the Caribbean Steering Committee for Boxing, Steve Ninvalle, and conducted by Chairman of the AIBA Referee/Judges Commission Ray Silvas of the USA. Participants were lectured on better understanding AIBA technical and competition rules and understanding the work of referees and judges among others.

In giving opening remarks, Ninvalle told participants that it is encouraging to see so many persons registered for the programme. “To have 176 persons on this is a regional record. While I applaud this I ask that whatever we learn here is not kept to ourselves. We must share it with the boxers and all others in the boxing community,” Ninvalle said.

His sentiment was shared by Silvas who confirmed that it was the largest number of participants he had lectured to at any one time. “This is larger than the 140 I did in China,” Silvas added.

The countries participating were: Anguilla, Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and US Virgin Islands. Yesterday’s virtual seminar was one of three in the last two months.