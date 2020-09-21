Latest update September 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Record number of participants at Caribbean Coaches seminar

Sep 21, 2020 Sports 0

Ray Silvas

Steve Ninvalle

A total of one hundred and seventy eight (178) boxing coaches from 17 Caribbean Countries yesterday participated in a seminar to update them on rules and regulations that govern refereeing and judging.
The virtual seminar was organized by Americas Boxing Confederation vice president and Chairman of the Caribbean Steering Committee for Boxing, Steve Ninvalle, and conducted by Chairman of the AIBA Referee/Judges Commission Ray Silvas of the USA. Participants were lectured on better understanding AIBA technical and competition rules and understanding the work of referees and judges among others.
In giving opening remarks, Ninvalle told participants that it is encouraging to see so many persons registered for the programme. “To have 176 persons on this is a regional record. While I applaud this I ask that whatever we learn here is not kept to ourselves. We must share it with the boxers and all others in the boxing community,” Ninvalle said.
His sentiment was shared by Silvas who confirmed that it was the largest number of participants he had lectured to at any one time. “This is larger than the 140 I did in China,” Silvas added.
The countries participating were: Anguilla, Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and US Virgin Islands. Yesterday’s virtual seminar was one of three in the last two months.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Expansion of women’s participation is a priority for the GFF

Expansion of women’s participation is a priority for the GFF

Sep 21, 2020

…FIFA and Concacaf offering more for development programmes By Franklin Wilson The rise of Guyana’s female football team, aka ‘Lady Jags’ over the past few years has been very encouraging...
Read More
GABF uniform design competition underway

GABF uniform design competition underway

Sep 21, 2020

Record number of participants at Caribbean Coaches seminar

Record number of participants at Caribbean...

Sep 21, 2020

We Stand United CC mourns the loss of former national cyclist, Wilbert Benjamin

We Stand United CC mourns the loss of former...

Sep 20, 2020

“Mecca 6 a definite no in 2020” – Mike Singh

“Mecca 6 a definite no in 2020” – Mike

Sep 20, 2020

GBBC’s President clears the air on Vivian Harris’ comments

GBBC’s President clears the air on Vivian...

Sep 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019