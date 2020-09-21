Motorcyclist involved in Friendship accident succumbs

Almost three weeks after being involved in a serious accident on the Friendship Public Road, East Coast Demerara, motorcyclist Eon Anderson, 41, on Saturday succumbed to the injuries he sustained, a construction worker of 88 Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.

On September 1, 2020, Anderson the rider of motorcycle CJ 9825, was involved in an accident with motorcar PVV 2930.

Kaieteur News understands that around 17:30hrs, a sales representative of Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara, was proceeding west along the southern side of the Vigilance Public Road, ECD, in motorcar PVV 2930 and when in the vicinity of the Vigilance Police Station where two ranks were performing duties, the driver of the motorcar slowed down.

However, as the driver approached the police, he accelerated his vehicle and while in the vicinity of the Friendship Public Road, he collided with Anderson who was proceeding from south to north from Friendship Access Road onto Friendship Public Road and ended up into the path of the car.

That resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle and ending up approximately 250 ft away from the point of impact, into the Friendship Burial Ground, while Anderson fell onto the roadway where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up by public spirited citizens in an unconscious state, placed into a vehicle and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted a patient in a critical condition. He, suffered head injuries and a fractured left foot as a result of the accident.

According to a police report, the ranks that were on duty in front of the Vigilance Police Station witnessed some parts of the accident. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar and it revealed that he was below the legal limit.

When contacted, Regional Commander Khali Pareshram told Kaieteur News that the investigation is ongoing. However, he did not state whether or not the driver of car will be charged.