GABF uniform design competition underway

The prospect of having basketball played competitively may be all but lost but the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) has launched a nationwide basketball uniform competition for clubs and secondary schools teams that is open until October 16.

The rules of the competition states that the uniform must have the team’s or school’s logo affixed, numbers at the front and back with names optional and the winners will be determined by the executive committee of the GABF.

All entries must be submitted to the GABF’s facebook page; ‘Guyana Basketball’ and Guyanabasketball.com. It is imperative that both home and away uniforms must be designed.

The winners will receive a 15-man home and away uniforms of their winning designs.

GABF boss; Mike Singh shared with this publication that it is the hope of the GABF that teams will use this competition as motivation, even if they don’t win, to be fully kitted-out for whenever competitive basketball is able to resume.

As stated in a previous article, Singh has shared with Kaieteur Sport that the Mecca 6 (National Club Championship) will not be contested in 2020.

However, the executive has hinted that since FIBA is embracing the 3X3 version of the game which sees less player interaction as a major part of their return to play plans, the GABF is assessing the option of having a 3×3 competition before the end of the year. And, the final decision will be made by local health authorities who are leading the fight against the deadly COVID-19 disease.