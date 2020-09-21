Dem boys bin go round in circles

When dem boys bin marry, dem bin had to go round de fire seven times. Dem boys nah believe in superstition, so dem boys bin reluctant fuh do this. But den wan old man come up and explain dat it was de tradition. Dem boys ask what is the meaning of de tradition and de old man explain.

He seh dat a couple does guh around de fire seven times because each circle is 360 degrees and the only number from 1 to 9 which cannot divide 360 is 7. So dis tradition is meant to emphasize that nothing should divide a husband and wife.

But dem boys know dat today all sorts of things does divide husband and wife. Even de food wah does cook in de house does cause problem in marriage.

It so happen, dat dem boys meet a man. And all he was talking about was how he going home to eat some nice food wah he wife cook. So dem boys ask he, why it is dat he wife gat fuh cook fuh he. Dem boys ask he why he cannot cook fuh he wife instead.

De man get up and seh dat it is the duty of a wife fuh cook fuh she husband. Dem boys tell he how dat is old-time thinking and dat no wife is under any obligation fuh cook fuh she husband.

De man seh dem boys wrong. Dem boys ask him why. He seh: “According to de Geneva Convention, all prisoners… must be fed!”

Nah talk duh in yuh house, unless yuh wan end up in de hospital!