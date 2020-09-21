Corentyne 13-year-old girl missing

A 13-year-old has gone missing from her home in Brighton Village, Corentyne, Berbice and, Kaieteur News understands, a probe was launched into her disappearance.

Missing is Aliyah Busgith, who was last seen by her mother at their Brighton home on the 15th September, last Tuesday. Reports are that her mother, Reshma Badrinauth, a single parent, was having a bath but when she stepped out her daughter was nowhere to be found in the house. Relatives in a Facebook post described Aliyah as being brown in complexion, tall in height with curly black hair.

Additional information provided to this publication revealed that the teen was allegedly cyber bullied by the son of a police sergeant attached to the Guyana Police Force in Berbice.

Relatives had stated that some distasteful videos of the teen surfaced on social media, purportedly leaked by the police officer’s son who was known to the teen. The mother had then opted to visit the Childcare and Protection Office at Whim and then made a report at the Whim Police Station.

It was after that report was made that the teen went missing from her home. Badrinauth again visited the CCPA at Whim and was advised to make a missing person report at the Whim Police Station. It is understood that the relatives of the police officer’s son have told police that they have no knowledge about the whereabouts of the teen.

The missing teen’s mother told reporters that since her daughter went missing, she managed to make contact with her once and was told by the teen not to worry and, “that when some aunty draw pay, she will come home back but I don’t know which aunty.” According to the worried mother, she went to the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam and was sent back to Whim Police Station and then again sent to Number 51 Police Station.

“Them say 51 is where I suppose to file the report so I went”, she said. Badrinauth is of the belief that the police are not taking her daughter’s disappearance seriously and disclosed a report was filed against the police officer’s son for his alleged actions.

The mother is pleading with anyone who may have any information to make contact with the nearest police station or call her telephone number, 683-3404.