Teen arrested for robbing water truck

Police have arrested a boy, 15, for the alleged robbery of a water truck on Thursday last along a street at Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Kaieteur News had reported that at around 07:00hrs on that day, three young bandits were caught on camera robbing the occupants. One of them was seen throwing a bicycle into the path of the water truck forcing it to stop.

They then surrounded the vehicle on both sides beating and robbing the occupants.

A report was later that day lodged with police by Joel Kisram, 35, of Cummings Lodge, a driver and salesman employed with Demerara Crystal Water.

Based on a tip received by investigating ranks, police were able to apprehend one of the suspects, the teenager.

Kisram told investigators that he was delivering water in the Kaneville community early that morning when one of the three suspects rode past him and threw his bicycle in the path of his vehicle. This caused his vehicle to stop abruptly.

The suspects then encircled his vehicle and launched a brutal attack on him. One of them dealt him two stabs on his left hand with a sharp object, relieving him of his cell phone valued $45,000 along with $13,000 in cash before they all escaped.

In a video seen by this newspaper it appeared as though the suspect who threw the bicycle in the vehicle’s path had instructed Kisram to reverse so that he can retrieve his bicycle from underneath the truck. He then hopped onto the bike and rode away with the others.