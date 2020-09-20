Teen arrested for robbing water truck

Latest update September 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police have arrested a boy, 15, for the alleged robbery of a water truck on Thursday last along a street at Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Kaieteur News had reported that at around 07:00hrs on that day, three young bandits were caught on camera robbing the occupants. One of them was seen throwing a bicycle into the path of the water truck forcing it to stop.
They then surrounded the vehicle on both sides beating and robbing the occupants.
A report was later that day lodged with police by Joel Kisram, 35, of Cummings Lodge, a driver and salesman employed with Demerara Crystal Water.
Based on a tip received by investigating ranks, police were able to apprehend one of the suspects, the teenager.
Kisram told investigators that he was delivering water in the Kaneville community early that morning when one of the three suspects rode past him and threw his bicycle in the path of his vehicle. This caused his vehicle to stop abruptly.
The suspects then encircled his vehicle and launched a brutal attack on him. One of them dealt him two stabs on his left hand with a sharp object, relieving him of his cell phone valued $45,000 along with $13,000 in cash before they all escaped.
In a video seen by this newspaper it appeared as though the suspect who threw the bicycle in the vehicle’s path had instructed Kisram to reverse so that he can retrieve his bicycle from underneath the truck. He then hopped onto the bike and rode away with the others.
Sep 20, 2020The President, executive and members of We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) is extending sincere condolences to the wife, children, relatives and cycling fraternity of the late Wilbert Benjamin who is...
Sep 20, 2020
Sep 20, 2020
Sep 20, 2020
Sep 19, 2020
Sep 19, 2020
I was tempted to ask my editor if for this edition of the newspaper, I can republish my Friday article titled, “Zone of... more
Let us be frank! Dr. Frank Anthony cannot solve the high incidence of coronavirus cases and deaths. But the problem is not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 1994, shortly after Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba established diplomatic relations, Fidel Castro... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]