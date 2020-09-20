Latest update September 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Major works to repair downed West Dem landlines underway

Sep 20, 2020 News 0

As part of the process to restore full telecommunication services to Region 3 (West Demerara), the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) says it has received authorization to commence underwater repairs to its submarine fiber-optic cable, damaged by suspected sabotage a few weeks ago.
“Having received the necessary approvals from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), divers are scheduled to map the points of the damage and begin splicing, with major works to be completed by Monday,” said GTT’s PR Manager, Jasmin Harris.
On September 8th, 2020 suspected sabotage to a fiber-optic cable belonging to GTT impacted over 25,000 customers in West Demerara – but within 24 hours, mobile and internet services were restored.
GTT, said however, that several communities are still without landline service.
“GTT condemns these acts of sabotage to its network and encourages the community to be vigilant, in an effort to prevent service disruptions that negatively impact a range of customers including children reliant on telecommunications for their learning. Persons can report acts of sabotage by calling 0908 or emailing [email protected]; a 2 million dollar reward is being offered,” the telephone company said in its statement.

