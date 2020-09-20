Major works to repair downed West Dem landlines underway

Latest update September 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
As part of the process to restore full telecommunication services to Region 3 (West Demerara), the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) says it has received authorization to commence underwater repairs to its submarine fiber-optic cable, damaged by suspected sabotage a few weeks ago.
“Having received the necessary approvals from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), divers are scheduled to map the points of the damage and begin splicing, with major works to be completed by Monday,” said GTT’s PR Manager, Jasmin Harris.
On September 8th, 2020 suspected sabotage to a fiber-optic cable belonging to GTT impacted over 25,000 customers in West Demerara – but within 24 hours, mobile and internet services were restored.
GTT, said however, that several communities are still without landline service.
“GTT condemns these acts of sabotage to its network and encourages the community to be vigilant, in an effort to prevent service disruptions that negatively impact a range of customers including children reliant on telecommunications for their learning. Persons can report acts of sabotage by calling 0908 or emailing [email protected]; a 2 million dollar reward is being offered,” the telephone company said in its statement.
Sep 20, 2020The President, executive and members of We Stand United Cycle Club (WSUCC) is extending sincere condolences to the wife, children, relatives and cycling fraternity of the late Wilbert Benjamin who is...
Sep 20, 2020
Sep 20, 2020
Sep 20, 2020
Sep 19, 2020
Sep 19, 2020
I was tempted to ask my editor if for this edition of the newspaper, I can republish my Friday article titled, “Zone of... more
Let us be frank! Dr. Frank Anthony cannot solve the high incidence of coronavirus cases and deaths. But the problem is not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In 1994, shortly after Antigua and Barbuda and Cuba established diplomatic relations, Fidel Castro... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]