Guyana pocket done get pick

Dem Boys Seh…

Pompeo come hay and only one local reportah get fuh ask he question.

This mek dem boys vex, vex. Dem boys seh we local reportahs should be able to ask mo questions. But dem limit de questions even though Pompeo seh he prepared fuh answer question.

Dem boys nah know whether was Pompeo dem shielding from de questions or was de Prezzie.

To add insult to injury, dem boys seh wan foreigner get fuh ask questions. But he mo interested in Tik Tok than about de purpose of Pompeo trip to Guyana.

De one local reportah wha get fuh ask question was Neil Off-De-Mark. De man waste he chance. Instead of asking Pompeo about de lack of transparency and de poor deal wha we get in de oil sector, he ask about de International Contact Group and about airplane flying over Taiwan.

Dem boys de want hear wha Pompeo would ah seh about whether de country should get a better deal from ExxonMobil and whether Pompeo support secrecy about de oil blocks.

De boss man of de Waterfall paper seh Neil get like Freddie. He asking de wrong questions. Vincent Adams nah sign oil deal. De boss man seh if Freddie wan increase in salary den he should be asking who get we oil blocks so dat it gun get repossessed and allow de country fuh mek mo money so that he gun be better off.

Dem boys seh dem question is important to Guyana because de infrastructural investment wha dem American hoping fuh nah gun materialize if we nah get a better deal which would make us de Dubai of the Caribbean.

And dem boys believe America paving de way fuh get a greater share of we oil revenues by having de government give preference to American companies.

Dem boys want Pompeo fuh know dat Guyana pocket done get pick. And it looks as if mo American want come hay and push dem hand in we pocket.

Is time we control wha deh in we pocket. Is time we people stop beating clothes and scratching a living.

Talk half and find out how come dem only see Neil hand put up fuh ask questions.