Five now in custody

Gruesome murder of Berbice cousins…

As the probe continues into the gruesome slaying of two West Coast Berbice cousins, Isaiah and Joel Henry, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, has confirmed that five persons are currently in custody.

Providing an update as to the status of the investigations, the Crime Chief said that while no motive has been outlined, the individuals arrested were said to be last seen with the slain cousins.

He also revealed that among the persons in custody were suspects who were detained in the initial stages of the investigations but later released.

Just days ago, the Force had revealed to the public that the teen boys were killed elsewhere and their bodies then dumped in the Cotton Tree backdam.

Police had encountered difficulties accessing the crime scene due to the several days of deadly protests by the people of West Coast Berbice.

However, after the chaos subsided, investigating ranks were able to access the scene and only then could have determined that the boys were not killed at the spot where they were found.

In a recent press release, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) revealed that a full fledge team that consisted of 75 police ranks, the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters along with ranks from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on Thursday conducted a “methodical”, eight hour search in the backlands with the hopes of finding anything of evidential value to the investigations.

“Ranks on the ground also received aerial support via a helicopter from the Guyana Defence Force (GPF),” the release said.

The team led by Regional Commander, Edmond Cooper unfortunately failed to unearth any evidence to aid their investigations.

Notwithstanding this, the Force said “the probe continues as the investigators pursue to exhaust all leads in search of two suspects and anyone else behind the murders.”

Police are also seeking two additional suspects.

Forensic evidence at the scene where the bodies were discovered were obtained, preserved and sent to the Forensic Laboratory for DNA analysis to be conducted.

DNA samples were also taken from the suspects who were in custody and sent for a comparative analysis to be conducted against the forensic evidence collected from the secondary crime scene. Those results are expected within three weeks, police said.

Isaiah and Joel Henry were discovered in the Cotton Tree backdam with chop wounds about their heads and bodies.

Notably, on one of the boys head, an X or a star was carved on the side of the head. Post mortems conducted on their remains revealed that they died from haemorrhage and shock, due to multiple incise wounds, compounded with severed spines from the neck.