The most pertinent issue that the single Guyanese journalist saw fit to ask of US Secretary of State was about his say on Chinese aircraft swirling in Taiwan. To insult Guyanese further, this Guyanese journalist asked a softball question about EU observers in Venezuela.
It is inexplicable and unexplainable that, given our own problems in getting a better deal for our resources, these were the questions asked.
What relevance does Taiwan and Venezuela hold for Guyanese struggling to lift themselves out of poverty? How do Taiwan and Venezuela help us find out about the ownership of the lucrative Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks? Who gave them away and to whom?
When we should be focused on the foreign scavengers exploiting our wealth, we lose focus and inquire about Taiwan and Venezuela.
That was the trend throughout Mr. Pompeo’s visit, when our leaders in government and opposition resorted to cowardly silence on these concerns.
The government and opposition are on the same page when it comes to foreign investment. They refuse to secure a better deal for us or to reveal who were handed the Kaieteur and Canje blocks.
Unless we get a better deal for our resources, our grandchildren will end up doing what we and our grandparents did: beating clothes with wooden beaters and mud water by the waterside.
Our leaders are getting rich, while the masses get sick and tired of waiting on promises which never materialise.
Mr. Pompeo goes home with a huge smile after getting what he came for, promising to let Guyana re-export catfish to America, so we can eke out a living.
Instead of asking for help to obtain better deals for our resources, Guyanese leaders are content with catfish relief.
Catfish relief
Sep 20, 2020
