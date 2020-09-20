2,000-plus land transports, titles to be distributed in next 4 months

Latest update September 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will be distributing over 2,000 land transports and titles within the next four months.
Minister Collin Croal said the processing of these documents had slowed tremendously under the previous administration, reducing the rate of Security of Tenure and land title distribution.
“In 2014, under the PPP/C, 4,079 transports were processed. At best, the Coalition did 2,556; and at worse 1,207 during the period 2015-2019,” the Minister said.
The Security of Tenure gives the applicant the right to occupy the land, and a delay could result in significant losses and other implications for applicants and restrict developments in the housing sector.
A new board was installed at CH&PA to reduce the backlog.
Minister Croal also recommitted to the allocation of 10,000 house lots per year, over the next five years, in line with the PPP/C manifesto promise.
Citizens can also look forward to seeing bolstered measures to improve water service, transportation networks, and to ensure affordability through access to sustainable financing options and mortgage relief.
Budget 2020 spotlights the importance of these and other initiatives, with plans to inject over $3 billion into the housing sector and $2.8 billion for Guyana Water Incorporated.
