Invaders attack Nonpareil family, chopped husband

Latest update September 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
…husband brutally chopped
A family of three was last night attacked at their residence in the village of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara.
Kaieteur News understands that Munish ‘Bai’ Bachan received the most injuries, with brutal chop wounds about his body. A relative last night said that the invaders were reportedly shouting at him, demanding money while he begged for his life. They also reportedly dealt his wife, Christina Bachan several blows to her head, and stabbed their 14-year-old son, Munish Levi Bachan in his chest.
According to a Facebook live video posted by the Guyanese Critic last night, the family was assisted by officers from Vigilance Police Station, who took them to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
This newspaper understands that the attack was carried out by three men, but there is no word yet on the motive or their identities with police tightlipped last night on the details of the incident. Kaieteur News will update this coverage as details come in.
Sep 19, 2020Letter to the Sports Editor Dear Sports Editor, The Anamayah Memorial Hospital extends deepest condolences to the relatives of the late Wilbert Benjamin. It has been brought to the attention of the...
Sep 19, 2020
Sep 19, 2020
Sep 18, 2020
Sep 18, 2020
Sep 17, 2020
I am not a religious person in any sense of the word but I am praying that Guyana’s journalism departs from its lackluster,... more
The United Kingdom and other parts of Europe are moving once again into lockdowns amidst a surge in coronavirus infections.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]