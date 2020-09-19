Latest update September 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Invaders attack Nonpareil family, chopped husband

Sep 19, 2020

…husband brutally chopped

A family of three was last night attacked at their residence in the village of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara.
Kaieteur News understands that Munish ‘Bai’ Bachan received the most injuries, with brutal chop wounds about his body. A relative last night said that the invaders were reportedly shouting at him, demanding money while he begged for his life. They also reportedly dealt his wife, Christina Bachan several blows to her head, and stabbed their 14-year-old son, Munish Levi Bachan in his chest.
According to a Facebook live video posted by the Guyanese Critic last night, the family was assisted by officers from Vigilance Police Station, who took them to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
This newspaper understands that the attack was carried out by three men, but there is no word yet on the motive or their identities with police tightlipped last night on the details of the incident. Kaieteur News will update this coverage as details come in.

