Latest update September 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GNBS to provide crucial services to various sectors

Sep 19, 2020 News 0

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will be providing pertinent services to various sectors in the country according to their press release issued yesterday.
The GNBS is Guyana’s standard body responsible for protecting the public from substandard products and services. Established Under the Standards Act No.11 of 1984, the GNBS is mandated to monitor 17 categories of products which include household electrical appliances, cellular phones, tyres, furniture, and electrical equipment, fittings, and other things to ensure they comply with the requirements outlined in the national standards. They are also mandated to adapt to International Standards and implement them within various sectors.
They announced that they now play a major role in the oil sector. This includes ensuring accurate measurements are carried out during the lifting of crude from the Floating Production Storage (FPSO) vessel(s). The GNBS is authorized to carry out this function according to Article 6 of the Petroleum Agreement.
The GNBS will also continue to carry out its functions of supporting trade, enhancing business competitiveness through standards and certification, facilitating business growth and development, which enhances the efficiency and quality of products and services offered for sale. It will also continue supporting the establishment of a National Quality Infrastructure, and Protecting consumers.
The GNBS Certification Services Department will continue to offer auditing services based on the requirements of international standards and the provision of training and consultancy services will continue to ensure industry products, and services are standard-compliant and competitive.
Also being provided is mandatory Legal Metrology Services for businesses as they are empowered to under the Weights and Measures Act of 1981 to verify the accuracy of all weighing and measuring devices such as scales, masses, measures that are used in commercial trade.
The Bureau boasted that businesses have been increasingly submitting their measuring instruments for regular (calibration) comparisons with traceable standards in the areas of Mass, Dimension, Volume, Pressure, and Temperature. These instruments include balances, masses, measuring cylinders, liquid in glass thermometers, gauge blocks, pressure gauges, measuring tapes, micrometers, and calipers.
The Bureau is currently a semi-autonomous agency, under the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce and is also an internationally certified institution. The Bureau is governed by a National Standards Council (NSC) that comprises of persons who represent various interest groups and sectors of Guyana’s economy.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Anamayah Memorial Hospital clears the air on the Wilbert Benjamin issue

Anamayah Memorial Hospital clears the air on the Wilbert Benjamin...

Sep 19, 2020

Letter to the Sports Editor Dear Sports Editor, The Anamayah Memorial Hospital extends deepest condolences to the relatives of the late Wilbert Benjamin. It has been brought to the attention of the...
Read More
Guyana MF Neil Danns: “The Gold Cup Prelims can be an advantage”

Guyana MF Neil Danns: “The Gold Cup Prelims can...

Sep 19, 2020

Canada-based Guyanese softball cricketers perform in Canada

Canada-based Guyanese softball cricketers perform...

Sep 19, 2020

“Never got money given by the GoG for World title” – Vivian Harris

“Never got money given by the GoG for World...

Sep 18, 2020

Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa urges E’bo Eagles CC to focus on Education

Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa...

Sep 18, 2020

Recruitment drive put on by GFF for new referees

Recruitment drive put on by GFF for new referees

Sep 17, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019