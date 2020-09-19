GNBS to provide crucial services to various sectors

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will be providing pertinent services to various sectors in the country according to their press release issued yesterday.

The GNBS is Guyana’s standard body responsible for protecting the public from substandard products and services. Established Under the Standards Act No.11 of 1984, the GNBS is mandated to monitor 17 categories of products which include household electrical appliances, cellular phones, tyres, furniture, and electrical equipment, fittings, and other things to ensure they comply with the requirements outlined in the national standards. They are also mandated to adapt to International Standards and implement them within various sectors.

They announced that they now play a major role in the oil sector. This includes ensuring accurate measurements are carried out during the lifting of crude from the Floating Production Storage (FPSO) vessel(s). The GNBS is authorized to carry out this function according to Article 6 of the Petroleum Agreement.

The GNBS will also continue to carry out its functions of supporting trade, enhancing business competitiveness through standards and certification, facilitating business growth and development, which enhances the efficiency and quality of products and services offered for sale. It will also continue supporting the establishment of a National Quality Infrastructure, and Protecting consumers.

The GNBS Certification Services Department will continue to offer auditing services based on the requirements of international standards and the provision of training and consultancy services will continue to ensure industry products, and services are standard-compliant and competitive.

Also being provided is mandatory Legal Metrology Services for businesses as they are empowered to under the Weights and Measures Act of 1981 to verify the accuracy of all weighing and measuring devices such as scales, masses, measures that are used in commercial trade.

The Bureau boasted that businesses have been increasingly submitting their measuring instruments for regular (calibration) comparisons with traceable standards in the areas of Mass, Dimension, Volume, Pressure, and Temperature. These instruments include balances, masses, measuring cylinders, liquid in glass thermometers, gauge blocks, pressure gauges, measuring tapes, micrometers, and calipers.

The Bureau is currently a semi-autonomous agency, under the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce and is also an internationally certified institution. The Bureau is governed by a National Standards Council (NSC) that comprises of persons who represent various interest groups and sectors of Guyana’s economy.