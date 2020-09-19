Anamayah Memorial Hospital clears the air on the Wilbert Benjamin issue

Letter to the Sports Editor

Dear Sports Editor,

The Anamayah Memorial Hospital extends deepest condolences to the relatives of the late Wilbert Benjamin.

It has been brought to the attention of the Institution that certain inaccurate statements are being made and accusations levelled against the Hospital in relation to the death of Mr. Wilbert Benjamin.

This statement seeks to clarify some of the misinformation and inaccuracies surrounding Mr Wilbert Benjamin’s transfer from Anamayah Memorial Hospital to an institution with a Neuro Surgical Unit.

Mr Benjamin’s underlying condition was directly related to brain injury secondary to bleeding. On his first visit in August a CT-Scan of the brain done at the hospital suggested no apparent abnormalities. Several weeks later on his second visit a second CT-Scan of the brain however suggested intracranial hemorrhage. Immediately after a diagnosis, a decision and arrangements were made to transfer Mr. Benjamin to an institution with a Neuro Surgical Unit.

He left the Anamayah Memorial Hospital in a condition where his vital signs were maintained without support. However, shortly after he left he started to de-saturate and was unable to maintain his airways. An advised decision was made to return to hospital for intubation and ventilator support.

The Patient was intubated, placed on respiratory support, and stabilised, then continued on the journey. Oxygen was available throughout the process of transporting the patient, with reserves. The patient remained in hospital until the Berbice Bridge was reopened at 16.00hrs. Despite what is being said, the Ambulance was never in need of oxygen and is always equipped with a reserve supply of oxygen. During the journey to Georgetown, Mr Benjamin’s vital signs and oxygen saturation remained within the normal parameters.

The hospital is unable to detain a patient against their will, and the allotted time for the recovery of a comatose patient is undetermined.

The hospital cannot comment on events following the transfer of the patient.

Sincerely,

Management (AMH).