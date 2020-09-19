75 new COVID-19 cases recorded

A total of 75 new COVID-19 cases were yesterday recorded, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 2,102.

According to the Ministry of Health’s daily update, there are currently 16 persons in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPHC), 66 persons are in institutional isolation, 644 are in approved home isolation, and 86 are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of deaths is 62 after two deaths were recorded on Thursday, an 83-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Samples were taken from both patients upon admission at the medical facility; however, they died while receiving treatment.

A total of 11,771 tests have been conducted to date, out of which 9,669 tested negative. Of all confirmed cases, 1038 are male and 1064 are female.

The regional distribution of cases shown on the dashboard shows Region One with 297 confirmed cases, Region Two with 27 cases, Region Three with 153 cases, Region Four with 849 cases, Region Five with 53 cases, Region Six with 31 cases, Region Seven with 272 cases, Region Eight with 34 cases, Region Nine with 338 cases and Region 10 with 88 cases.

Additionally, there have been a total of 1,314 recoveries.