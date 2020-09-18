Zone of peace, zone of Mia Mottley, zone of the dangerous mind

There is a letter in yesterday’s Stabroek News that all young scholars need to study and importantly contextualize the timing of its appearance. You will not understand the dangerous minds that penned it without contextualizing its timing.

Signed by 75 signatories, mostly by women’s organizations and individuals, it calls on Guyana to let the Caribbean remain a zone of peace in light of the visit today by Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. Characterized by publicity-seeking instincts, an anti-PPP Freudian mind-set and invisible Freudian racism in the context of Guyana’s recent election trauma, the signatories are obsessed with the implications, ramifications and consequences of the one-day visit and want Guyana to ensure that whatever is signed between Pompeo and President Irfaan Ali, the Caribbean remains a zone of peace.

The timing of the letter – this is crucial to understanding the Freudian underpinnings of the signatories. Dr. Ali assumed the presidency on August 2 after a five-month saga to stop the results from being tampered with in order to declare a fraudulent PNC victory. The Stabroek News’ letter was published one month and two weeks after that horrible ordeal that catapulted Guyana in the eyes of the world.

The five-month ordeal did not miss any of the powerful and influential media houses in the world.

In fact, few Guyanese may know, if any, that Le Monde of France did a piece on Guyana during the crisis. See the article, “Guyana Turns its Back on its past.”

One wonders if the clowns that put their names to that letter yesterday are familiar with how they have turned their backs not only on Guyana’s past but have endangered the Caribbean as a zone of peace by their sickening silence of five months of naked manipulation of a country’s election results never seen before in the democratic world. I will come back to the Freudian reasons for this sickening silence which had to do with their choice as to who they wanted to rule Guyana even if it meant creating tsunamic instabilities in the Caribbean.

Where were these clowns that wrote that letter when in response to the Caribbean being endangered by the horror show of rigged election from March 4 in Guyana Barbadian Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, said, “CARICOM must count for something” in denunciation of the election fraud? Five CARICOM PMs came to Guyana to facilitate the legal counting of the ballots because they knew the consequences for the stability of the region of rigged elections in Guyana. But it wasn’t only serving PMs of CARICOM who showed concern; two former heads also denounced the danger to the Caribbean as a society of enduring democracy – Bruce Golding of Jamaica and Owen Arthur of Barbados.

It is pathetic nonsense and asinine thinking to warn Guyanese about the consequences of Pompeo’s visit and the danger it poses to the Caribbean being a zone of peace when the consequences of rigged elections would have created massive instabilities in Guyana that would have impacted severely on the CARICOM region.

None of the 75 signatories to that misguided, hypocritical letter penned one line of mental consternation about what was taking place during those five months here. One of the lethal moments in that drama was when the Chief Elections Officer declared the results and annulled 115,000 valid votes which came from districts in Guyana that supported the opposition, PPP.

So, we have to answer the questions, why were these signatories reticent during the five months. I will offer one example so readers can get into the minds of those signatories. Eusi Kwayana during the five-month horror show kept writing to insist he did not have the facts to arrive at conclusions about the rigging. But in the same breath, he regurgitated facts that were convenient to him. Kwayana had made a choice about who he wanted to see rule Guyana after the March election.

Look at the signatories of those letters and you will see the Freudian mind-set I alluded to above. Race and anti-PPPism determined why many of the signatories among the 75 names under that hypocritical letter yesterday in the Stabroek News were silent between March 4 and August 2. For them, the election was not about Guyana and the stability of the Caribbean. It was about your ethnic group and which party embodies your ethnic consciousness.

Just examine some of the signatories and when you see their names then you know they saw the election as a zero sum battle between the Indianized PPP and Africanized PNC. Someone long ago stupidly said that silence is golden. In the case of those signatories, their silence was sick and demeaning.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)