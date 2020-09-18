Young bandits throw bicycle in front of water truck; beat, rob occupants

Latest update September 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
A brutal attack by three young bandits at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was yesterday caught by a security camera.
The bandits yesterday threw a bicycle in the path of a pick-up and then beat its driver and passenger before robbing them of their cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robbery took place at around 07:00hrs along a street in Kaneville, located behind Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
In the video, the boys were riding on bicycles along the street while the pick-up filled with bottles of water was approaching from behind.
As the vehicle came closer to them, one of the cyclists, dressed in a red t-shirt, hopped of his bike and threw it in front of the pick-up.
The driver applied brakes but could not avoid running over the bike and dragging it a short distance before the vehicle came to a halt.
The lad along with the two others, who had dismounted their bicycles, ran up to the vehicle and surrounded both sides.
They began punching and pounding away at both the driver and the occupant of the passenger seat with their fists before relieving them of the items.
The boys then instructed the driver to reverse the pick-up for them to retrieve the bicycle from underneath it.
By this time, a neighbour had rushed out to his bridge with a cutlass but the bandits pick up the bike and they all sped off together with their booty.
Sep 18, 2020Guyanese Vivian Harris owns Restaurant in Florida By Sean Devers One of six boxers to win world titles for Guyana including the two females, Shondell Alfred and Gwendoline O’Neil, 42 year-old...
Sep 18, 2020
Sep 17, 2020
Sep 17, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
There is a letter in yesterday’s Stabroek News that all young scholars need to study and importantly contextualize the... more
The Opposition APNU+AFC could not have expected to be involved in the visit of American Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]