Young bandits throw bicycle in front of water truck; beat, rob occupants

A brutal attack by three young bandits at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, was yesterday caught by a security camera.

The bandits yesterday threw a bicycle in the path of a pick-up and then beat its driver and passenger before robbing them of their cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery took place at around 07:00hrs along a street in Kaneville, located behind Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

In the video, the boys were riding on bicycles along the street while the pick-up filled with bottles of water was approaching from behind.

As the vehicle came closer to them, one of the cyclists, dressed in a red t-shirt, hopped of his bike and threw it in front of the pick-up.

The driver applied brakes but could not avoid running over the bike and dragging it a short distance before the vehicle came to a halt.

The lad along with the two others, who had dismounted their bicycles, ran up to the vehicle and surrounded both sides.

They began punching and pounding away at both the driver and the occupant of the passenger seat with their fists before relieving them of the items.

The boys then instructed the driver to reverse the pick-up for them to retrieve the bicycle from underneath it.

By this time, a neighbour had rushed out to his bridge with a cutlass but the bandits pick up the bike and they all sped off together with their booty.