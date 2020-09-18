Latest update September 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Who really owns the Kaieteur and Canje oil blocks?

Sep 18, 2020 Front Page Comment, News 0

Mr Mike Pompeo You defended democracy, will you promote transparency?

For the second day running, we welcome US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and urge him to ensure that US investments are not commingled with dubious and secretive deals.

We are concerned that the lack of information on the bona fides of the ownership of the Canje and Stabroek blocks can deter US investment in Guyana’s oil and gas sector or can encourage illegitimate deals which can tarnish US reputation in the Region.

It is for this reason that we emphasize that the US has an interest in demanding that a transparent regime be established to facilitate US and other investments in Guyana.

The revelation of those who are the principal beneficiaries of the Kaieteur and Canje blocks would lend to the sort of transparency necessary to create an enabling environment for investment

If there is one lasting benefit that can emerge from Mr. Pompeo’s visit, it would be to advocate for the disclosure of the identities of those behind the lucrative Canje and Kaieteur blocks.

Do the leaders of this land  care to tell the nation?

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“Never got money given by the GoG for World title” – Vivian Harris

“Never got money given by the GoG for World title” – Vivian...

Sep 18, 2020

Guyanese Vivian Harris owns Restaurant in Florida By Sean Devers One of six boxers to win world titles for Guyana including the two females, Shondell Alfred and Gwendoline O’Neil, 42 year-old...
Read More
Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa urges E’bo Eagles CC to focus on Education

Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa...

Sep 18, 2020

Recruitment drive put on by GFF for new referees

Recruitment drive put on by GFF for new referees

Sep 17, 2020

US Golfers contribute to growth of game in Guyana

US Golfers contribute to growth of game in Guyana

Sep 17, 2020

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and entrepreneur dies Family wants probe

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and...

Sep 16, 2020

Queen’s College dominate week two of Online Chess

Queen’s College dominate week two of Online...

Sep 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019