Mr Mike Pompeo You defended democracy, will you promote transparency?
For the second day running, we welcome US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and urge him to ensure that US investments are not commingled with dubious and secretive deals.
We are concerned that the lack of information on the bona fides of the ownership of the Canje and Stabroek blocks can deter US investment in Guyana’s oil and gas sector or can encourage illegitimate deals which can tarnish US reputation in the Region.
It is for this reason that we emphasize that the US has an interest in demanding that a transparent regime be established to facilitate US and other investments in Guyana.
The revelation of those who are the principal beneficiaries of the Kaieteur and Canje blocks would lend to the sort of transparency necessary to create an enabling environment for investment
If there is one lasting benefit that can emerge from Mr. Pompeo’s visit, it would be to advocate for the disclosure of the identities of those behind the lucrative Canje and Kaieteur blocks.
Do the leaders of this land care to tell the nation?
By Sir Ronald Sanders
Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
Publisher’s Note
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Who really owns the Kaieteur and Canje oil blocks?
Sep 18, 2020 Front Page Comment, News 0
Mr Mike Pompeo You defended democracy, will you promote transparency?
For the second day running, we welcome US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and urge him to ensure that US investments are not commingled with dubious and secretive deals.
We are concerned that the lack of information on the bona fides of the ownership of the Canje and Stabroek blocks can deter US investment in Guyana’s oil and gas sector or can encourage illegitimate deals which can tarnish US reputation in the Region.
It is for this reason that we emphasize that the US has an interest in demanding that a transparent regime be established to facilitate US and other investments in Guyana.
The revelation of those who are the principal beneficiaries of the Kaieteur and Canje blocks would lend to the sort of transparency necessary to create an enabling environment for investment
If there is one lasting benefit that can emerge from Mr. Pompeo’s visit, it would be to advocate for the disclosure of the identities of those behind the lucrative Canje and Kaieteur blocks.
Do the leaders of this land care to tell the nation?
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles