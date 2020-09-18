US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Guyana

Latest update September 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
The arrival of United States (US) Secretary of State, Mr. Michael Pompeo on these shores yesterday marks an historic development in the relationship between Guyana and the United States.
Pompeo was greeted by US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd upon arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
The Secretary of State was then given an official welcome by Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and First Lady, Arya Ali, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall and other government officials at State House, Georgetown.
Pompeo is currently on a South American tour aimed at highlighting the US’s commitment to safeguarding democracy, combating the COVID-19 pandemic, revitalising economies and strengthening security against regional threats.
His tour of the region runs from September 17-20 with stops in Brazil and Colombia next.
He is expected to sign a key maritime agreement today to reportedly boost security especially for Guyana.
