Truck driver had no idea he ran over Parika man

A motor lorry on Wednesday ran over a man and killed him on the Parika Access Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Dead is Sheik Bacchus also known as Babbo, 43, of Salem, Parika.

According to police reports, the fatal accident occurred at around 13:30hrs.

Investigators were told that motor lorry, GYY 7021, had just finish off-loading sand at a location when its driver decided to drive off.

The lorry reportedly hit Bacchus who was walking along the northern side of the road and heading east.

Bacchus fell onto the parapet but the driver who reportedly did not see the man, continued driving.

The truck’s rear left wheel ran over Bacchus.

As the driver was exiting the street, someone notified him that he had just ran over a pedestrian.

Police were told that the driver returned to the scene and picked up Bacchus who was in an unconscious state, and rushed him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The driver has since been taken into police custody to assist with investigations.