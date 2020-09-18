Murder accused charged for killing inmate during brawl

Latest update September 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Murder accused, Shawn Jordan called ‘Shawn’ or ‘Five minutes’ was yesterday charged for allegedly killing his inmate during a fight last April.The 22-year-old defendant, who was on remand for murder on another matter, appeared via live video conferencing before Magistrate Malissa Mittleholzer in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court when the indictable charge was read to him.
Sep 18, 2020Guyanese Vivian Harris owns Restaurant in Florida By Sean Devers One of six boxers to win world titles for Guyana including the two females, Shondell Alfred and Gwendoline O’Neil, 42 year-old...
Sep 18, 2020
Sep 17, 2020
Sep 17, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
There is a letter in yesterday’s Stabroek News that all young scholars need to study and importantly contextualize the... more
The Opposition APNU+AFC could not have expected to be involved in the visit of American Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]