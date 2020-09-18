Murder accused charged for killing inmate during brawl

Latest update September 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Murder accused, Shawn Jordan called ‘Shawn’ or ‘Five minutes’ was yesterday charged for allegedly killing his inmate during a fight last April.

Killed: Jason Dundas [Photo Credit: Newsroom]

The 22-year-old defendant, who was on remand for murder on another matter, appeared via live video conferencing before Magistrate Malissa Mittleholzer in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court when the indictable charge was read to him.
Jordan was not required to plead to the charge which stated that on April 21, 2020, at Lusignan Prison Holding Bay, East Coast Demerara, he killed Jason Dundas, a 31-year-old shopkeeper of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.
According to reports, Dundas was killed during a prison brawl.
Dundas was attacked by two other inmates at around 7pm in the holding bay of the prison. Reports suggest that he was chopped to the face, reportedly with an improvised weapon.
Kaieteur News was informed that Dundas was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The deceased was on remand since August 7, 2019 for trafficking 43 kilograms of cannabis.
Jordan was remanded and the matter was adjourned to October 19, 2020.

 

