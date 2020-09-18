Mom allegedly covers up rape, impregnation of teen daughter

– Child Care launches probe

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) is now investigating an alleged attempt of an East Coast Demerara mother to cover-up how her daughter, 14, became pregnant.

It is alleged that a close relative raped and impregnated the teen.

This was confirmed by Director of the CPA, Ann Greene, who said that the teen is now seven months pregnant. She has been placed in protective custody.

According to the CPA, a forensic interview was also conducted yesterday and the police are expected to join in the investigations.

A relative gave details of the shocking story.

The relative claimed that sometime last year following the teen’s 13th birthday, a male relative allegedly started to sexually molest her.

It appeared that the mother learnt of the incidences but did not report the matter.

The teen had confided to the relative that the man would come into her room every night when she was sleeping and inappropriately touch her private parts.

Any attempt to cry for help was met with threats that he would harm her and eventually the teen gave up and allowed the man to carry out his acts.

Neighbours would report seeing the man in sex acts with the teen in the yard but when they confronted the mother, they claimed they were verbally abused.

It was also stated that the mother, a vendor who drinks heavily, would not take care of the teen.

It was reported that the mother would hamper persons from communicating with the teen and kept her isolated.

The relative stated that the teen does not attend school and would often be left in the care of her alleged molester.

After the teen’s growing belly started to become noticeable, concerned residents and the relative started to enquire about the teenager’s pregnancy.

The mother denied her daughter was pregnant.

Kaieteur News understands that the man packed all of his belongings in his Canter truck and disappeared.

It was reported that a concerned relative rescued her and reported the matter to the CPA.