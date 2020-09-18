Marcel Hutson returns as Chief Education Officer

Latest update September 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Dr. Marcel Raymond Hutson has been re-appointed as the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of the Ministry of Education.
The disclosure was announced by officials of the Ministry yesterday. It was also announced that Hutson has taken up office since yesterday morning.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson

Hutson was first appointed as the acting Chief Education Officer at the Ministry in August 2016, filling the position of Olato Sam, whose contract was denied renewal by the former coalition government.
In May 2017, the coalition government officially confirmed Hutson as the Ministry’s CEO.
Upon his official appointment, Hutson had expressed that it brought legitimacy to the office he was occupying.
“Sometimes when you have an office, but you are not confirmed; sometimes you tend to be wavering because you do not want to pretend to be what you are not. The fact of the matter is confirmation brings legitimacy to the office, and therefore, I could be more confident and certain with what I am doing as Chief Education Officer,” Hutson had said.
It was reported that Hutson was dismissed from his position last December.
However, the Ministry sought to clarify that he was sent on pre-retirement leave.
The MoE stated that Hutson was approaching his statutory retirement age and he was expected to retire on September 1, this year. The Ministry highlighted that by that time Hutson would have attained the requisite statutory age of retirement that is under Public Service Rules.
The CEO had 230 days of annualized leave.
Hutson has a Trained Class 1 Grade 1 Teacher’s Certificate, a Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Sociology, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theology, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education Administration, and a Master’s in Education Management, Planning, and Supervision.
The education chief also holds a certificate in the Management and Delivery of Education in Guyana via the Ministry of Education’s first Teacher Cadet Scheme, a Certificate in Reforming School Supervision for Quality Improvement (IIEP) through the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and a Certificate of Training in Project Management through the Government of Guyana and Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

 

