Inmates sentenced for escaping from Lusignan Prison

Three inmates were yesterday sentenced for escaping from the Lusignan Prison, earlier this year.

The defendants- Anthony Padmore, 26, of Ogle Street, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara; Sasenarine Bisnauth, 24, of Lot 22 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo and Ghanesh Dhanraj, 32, of Façade, Parika, East Bank Essequibo, virtually appeared before Magistrate Malissa Mittleholzer in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The men pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on April 20, 2020, they escaped from lawful custody.

Magistrate Mittleholzer sentenced Padmore to two years imprisonment and Dhanraj and Bisnauth were each sentenced to 21 months.

According to reports, the three defendants along with murder accused Kenraul Perez, jumped the eastern fence of the Lusignan Prison and escaped early in the morning.

The men escaped around 03:46hrs during very heavy rainfall. At a roll-call, around 06:15hrs, the men were discovered missing since they didn’t answer to their names.

A manhunt was launched and three of the escapees were recaptured.

Bisnauth was re-arrested on April 29, 2020, in the cane fields aback of Beterverwagting, Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara, without any incident even though the fugitive was armed with a cutlass.

Padmore was recaptured on May 5th, 2020, in a house at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara, while Dhanraj was held by police on May 16, 2020, at the Parika Bus Park, where he was seen in a car.

However, Perez 26, of Mabaruma, North West District, who was on remand for murder, is still at large.

Padmore was serving a three-year sentence for trafficking narcotics; Bisnauth, was on remand for two counts of robbery and armed robbery and Dhanraj, on remand for murder.