Latest update September 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Inmates sentenced for escaping from Lusignan Prison

Sep 18, 2020 News 0

Three inmates were yesterday sentenced for escaping from the Lusignan Prison, earlier this year.
The defendants- Anthony Padmore, 26, of Ogle Street, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara; Sasenarine Bisnauth, 24, of Lot 22 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo and Ghanesh Dhanraj, 32, of Façade, Parika, East Bank Essequibo, virtually appeared before Magistrate Malissa Mittleholzer in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.
The men pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on April 20, 2020, they escaped from lawful custody.
Magistrate Mittleholzer sentenced Padmore to two years imprisonment and Dhanraj and Bisnauth were each sentenced to 21 months.
According to reports, the three defendants along with murder accused Kenraul Perez, jumped the eastern fence of the Lusignan Prison and escaped early in the morning.
The men escaped around 03:46hrs during very heavy rainfall. At a roll-call, around 06:15hrs, the men were discovered missing since they didn’t answer to their names.
A manhunt was launched and three of the escapees were recaptured.
Bisnauth was re-arrested on April 29, 2020, in the cane fields aback of Beterverwagting, Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara, without any incident even though the fugitive was armed with a cutlass.
Padmore was recaptured on May 5th, 2020, in a house at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara, while Dhanraj was held by police on May 16, 2020, at the Parika Bus Park, where he was seen in a car.
However, Perez 26, of Mabaruma, North West District, who was on remand for murder, is still at large.
Padmore was serving a three-year sentence for trafficking narcotics; Bisnauth, was on remand for two counts of robbery and armed robbery and Dhanraj, on remand for murder.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“Never got money given by the GoG for World title” – Vivian Harris

“Never got money given by the GoG for World title” – Vivian...

Sep 18, 2020

Guyanese Vivian Harris owns Restaurant in Florida By Sean Devers One of six boxers to win world titles for Guyana including the two females, Shondell Alfred and Gwendoline O’Neil, 42 year-old...
Read More
Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa urges E’bo Eagles CC to focus on Education

Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa...

Sep 18, 2020

Recruitment drive put on by GFF for new referees

Recruitment drive put on by GFF for new referees

Sep 17, 2020

US Golfers contribute to growth of game in Guyana

US Golfers contribute to growth of game in Guyana

Sep 17, 2020

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and entrepreneur dies Family wants probe

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and...

Sep 16, 2020

Queen’s College dominate week two of Online Chess

Queen’s College dominate week two of Online...

Sep 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019