Latest update September 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Head of Lands Commission sent on leave

Sep 18, 2020 News 0

–  asked to prepare status report of all matters

Head of the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC), Trevor Benn, will from today, proceed on his 42 days annualized vacation leave.

Sent on 42 days of annual leave, Commissioner Trevor Benn

Benn was asked to prepare a document of all matters pending or in progress for President Irfaan Ali.
In the letter that was penned by the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the President, Abena Moore, it was further requested that the GLSC commissioner prepare a handover/ takeover statement to be given to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) acting, Enriqe Monize.

Letter dispatched to GSLC Head, informing him of his annual vacation leave

Notably, shortly after the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic had assumed office in August, President Ali had stripped the Commissioner of critical powers vested to him.This move, Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall, has said, was intended to prevent the Commission from further sanctioning the renting and granting of leases, licence and permission of occupancy of all government lands.
Following the publication of the Official Gazette limiting the powers of the commissioner, AG Nandlall had announced that the government will be conducting a review of all the leases, licences and permissions to occupy Public Lands granted by the Commission following the December 2, 2018 No Confidence Vote.
The AG argued that the APNU+AFC Government was reduced to a caretaker status following vote and hence was not authorized to issue documents related to land distribution.

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“Never got money given by the GoG for World title” – Vivian Harris

“Never got money given by the GoG for World title” – Vivian...

Sep 18, 2020

Guyanese Vivian Harris owns Restaurant in Florida By Sean Devers One of six boxers to win world titles for Guyana including the two females, Shondell Alfred and Gwendoline O’Neil, 42 year-old...
Read More
Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa urges E’bo Eagles CC to focus on Education

Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa...

Sep 18, 2020

Recruitment drive put on by GFF for new referees

Recruitment drive put on by GFF for new referees

Sep 17, 2020

US Golfers contribute to growth of game in Guyana

US Golfers contribute to growth of game in Guyana

Sep 17, 2020

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and entrepreneur dies Family wants probe

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and...

Sep 16, 2020

Queen’s College dominate week two of Online Chess

Queen’s College dominate week two of Online...

Sep 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019