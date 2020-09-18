Head of Lands Commission sent on leave

– asked to prepare status report of all matters

Head of the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC), Trevor Benn, will from today, proceed on his 42 days annualized vacation leave.

Benn was asked to prepare a document of all matters pending or in progress for President Irfaan Ali.

In the letter that was penned by the Permanent Secretary of the Office of the President, Abena Moore, it was further requested that the GLSC commissioner prepare a handover/ takeover statement to be given to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) acting, Enriqe Monize.

Notably, shortly after the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic had assumed office in August, President Ali had stripped the Commissioner of critical powers vested to him.This move, Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall, has said, was intended to prevent the Commission from further sanctioning the renting and granting of leases, licence and permission of occupancy of all government lands.

Following the publication of the Official Gazette limiting the powers of the commissioner, AG Nandlall had announced that the government will be conducting a review of all the leases, licences and permissions to occupy Public Lands granted by the Commission following the December 2, 2018 No Confidence Vote.

The AG argued that the APNU+AFC Government was reduced to a caretaker status following vote and hence was not authorized to issue documents related to land distribution.