Guyana extended 70th birthday greetings to India’s PM, Narendra Modi

President Irfaan Ali, on behalf of the people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, yesterday extended congratulations and best wishes to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.
“Excellency, since assuming office you have led India to unparalleled prosperity. India continues to shine as it assumes its rightful place among great nations of the world,” President Ali said.
President Ali said that he looks forward to actively working with Prime Minister Modi for the furtherance of the common objectives of the two countries.
“Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration and best wishes for your continued good health and well-being,” President Ali stated.
Guyana and India have cultivated excellent and mutually beneficial relations ever since the two countries established diplomatic ties on May 26, 1966.
