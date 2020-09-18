Latest update September 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana extended 70th birthday greetings to India’s PM, Narendra Modi

Sep 18, 2020 News 0

President Irfaan Ali, on behalf of the people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, yesterday extended congratulations and best wishes to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.
“Excellency, since assuming office you have led India to unparalleled prosperity. India continues to shine as it assumes its rightful place among great nations of the world,” President Ali said.
President Ali said that he looks forward to actively working with Prime Minister Modi for the furtherance of the common objectives of the two countries.
“Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration and best wishes for your continued good health and well-being,” President Ali stated.
Guyana and India have cultivated excellent and mutually beneficial relations ever since the two countries established diplomatic ties on May 26, 1966.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

“Never got money given by the GoG for World title” – Vivian Harris

“Never got money given by the GoG for World title” – Vivian...

Sep 18, 2020

Guyanese Vivian Harris owns Restaurant in Florida By Sean Devers One of six boxers to win world titles for Guyana including the two females, Shondell Alfred and Gwendoline O’Neil, 42 year-old...
Read More
Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa urges E’bo Eagles CC to focus on Education

Indian High Commissioner Dr. K. J. Srinivasa...

Sep 18, 2020

Recruitment drive put on by GFF for new referees

Recruitment drive put on by GFF for new referees

Sep 17, 2020

US Golfers contribute to growth of game in Guyana

US Golfers contribute to growth of game in Guyana

Sep 17, 2020

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and entrepreneur dies Family wants probe

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and...

Sep 16, 2020

Queen’s College dominate week two of Online Chess

Queen’s College dominate week two of Online...

Sep 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019