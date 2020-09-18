Cop attacker who allegedly killed GECOM pensioner charged

An Arakaka, Region One man accused of wounding a taxi driver and brutally stabbing a police officer during his arrest was yesterday charged with the murder of a pensioner.

The murder reportedly took place on the Train Line, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One.

The alleged murderer, Samuel Allen also known as Sammy, 27, was charged via Zoom by Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Port Kaituma Police Station.

Allen was not required to plead to the indictable charge which read that on September 5th, 2020 he attacked, stabbed and killed Earl Peters, 75, of Fitzburg at the Train Line, Port Kaituma.

He was remanded to prison and the matter adjourned until October, 13, 2020.

According reports, the pensioner, Earl Peters, a security guard attached to the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) office, was found lying on the Train Line soaked in blood and barely conscious. He was discovered by a businessman who heard his cries.

He subsequently died while receiving treatment at the Port Kaituma District Hospital but not before giving details to investigators of his attacker.

While police were looking for Allen, he allegedly launched an attack and stabbed a taxi driver, Troy Roberts, to the neck.

Allen had reportedly joined Roberts’ car along with a 26-year-old gold miner at a location within the community.

Police had said that while journeying along Airstrip Road, Allen allegedly stabbed his victim to the neck.

The victim stopped the car and ran for his life. Allen, however, moved over to the driving seat and sped off but crashed soon after. He escaped leaving the injured gold miner behind.

Both a wounded Roberts and the injured gold miner, labeled as an accomplice, were later air-lifted to Georgetown for medical attention.

Allen was days later located by police ranks hiding out in a two-storey house right in Port Kaituma.

During his arrest, he attacked and stabbed Lance Corporal Bertland Scotland to the left hand, left eye, left hip, lower abdomen and left buttocks.

Background search also revealed that Allen was no stranger to the law. He’s also accused of assaulting a police constable in August at Arakaka, Region One.

He was locked up for five years on remand for the murder of Brazilian miner at Five Miles Kaituma and was only acquitted of the charge by a High Court jury in November of 2019.