Another Mingo playing BINGO with de police wuk

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys bin had enough hearing de name MINGO. Was five whole months all dem boys bin hearing was Mingo! Mingo! Mingo! Mingo! So dem boys put dah name at de back of dem mind. Low and behold, early yesterday morning, before de cock crow, dem boys get a phone call and de name Mingo come up.

De Waterfall paper is considered an essential service. Dem does print de paper in de night and it nah done print till early in de morning. De other morning, one of de press worker bin going home from wuk on he motorbike when a policeman named Mingo stop he on the East Bank. De policeman tell he how he disturbing de curfew.

De pressman try fuh explain how he just dun print de newspaper and going home. De policeman wah named Mingo nah wan hear dat. He tell de pressman how de boss man of de Waterfall paper gat enough money fuh buy bed fuh give them at de Waterfall paper fuh sleep. He also threaten fuh detain de motorbike and he ask fuh wan towel.

Dem boys wan he fuh know dat if he wan towel, he can come down to de Waterfall paper and put in he request. Dem boys gan put he pun de front page of de newspaper.

Dem boys mek frontpage in other newspaper and social media. Wan man get judgment fuh $18 m against de former Editor and de boss man. When de boss man hear dat, he seh it gat to be a case of mistaken identity. He seh he nah gat oil block fuh be able to afford dah judgment. But it nah matter, he seh he gan appeal de decision because he believe in fair comment.

Talk half and careful when yuh riding pass Providence. Yuh might bumb into de policeman wah named Mingo.