Alleged smuggler, ‘Jinga Harry’, charged for discharging loaded firearm at Customs Officer

Alleged smuggler, Harrielall Motilall called ”Jinga Harry”, was yesterday charged for having in his possession components of a firearm when he is not a licensed firearm holder.

He is also accused of discharging a loaded firearm.

The 60-year-old businessman of Lot 11-12 Helena#1, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, made his appearance before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

Motilall denied the charge which stated that on November 18, 2019, at Unity Foreshore, Mahaica, he discharged a loaded firearm with intent to maim disable, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm to Kim Calistro.

He also denied the charge which alleged that he had in his possession components of a firearm when he is not a licensed firearm holder.

The defendant was granted bail in the total sum of $400,000, and Magistrate Azore adjourned the matter to October 16, 2020.

The case was then transferred to the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court for report.

According to the police, Jinga was arrested on September 15, 2020.

Last year, an officer of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) was shot in a stakeout at Bee Hive, East Coast Demerara.

It was a joint operation involving the enforcement arm of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), CANU ranks and the police.

The authorities were acting on intelligence that a smuggling operation was supposed to take place.

After an exchange of gunshots, GRA seized a boat and engine. The boat was carrying a large quantity of smuggled beers, high-end liquor and chicken.

The items were believed smuggled from neighbouring Suriname. The joint team believed that someone was shot.

The authorities immediately launched an operation.

There were raids to the Mahaica River-side home of Motilall.

Thirteen engines and a small vessel were seized. Also taken away were Ipads, cash and documents.

Motilall, who has been targeted by GRA for alleged smuggling over the years, was defiant.

He is no stranger to law enforcement- he was sentenced in absentia to four years imprisonment in 2016, for shooting at two GRA officers in 2014.

On the night of July 16, 2014, the officers had intercepted a convoy of minibuses loaded with illegally imported chicken at Dundee, Mahaicony.

It is alleged that Motilall and others, using an AK-47 and other small arms, opened fire on the Customs Officers, injuring one of them.

GRA officers were conducting a surveillance exercise and intercepted three minibuses containing 150 boxes of chicken, for which no Customs papers could be produced.

The officers had taken possession of the keys for the vehicles, and the cell phones of the occupants were seized, when Motilall and three accomplices pulled up in a grey Toyota Allion.

The men exited and opened fire in the direction of the GRA officials, who were forced to retreat and take cover.

This allowed the men who were detained with the smuggled chicken to escape in several waiting motor vehicles.

The vehicle used by the GRA officials to conduct the exercise was badly riddled with bullets.

One of the GRA officers was wounded in his stomach.

Motilall was subsequently arrested and was positively identified by the GRA officials.

However, Motilall was not present for the four court hearings. He was eventually sentenced in absentia to four years imprisonment in May, 2016.

The Magistrate had ordered that he must spend the first two years of his four-year sentence in prison while the other two years were suspended.