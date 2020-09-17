Region Four has highest number of COVID-19 deaths – Ministry

Region Four not only has the highest number of COVID -19 cases, it has also recorded the most fatalities —34 deaths from a total of 733 confirmed cases.

According to a breakdown of the COVID -19 deaths by Region, the second highest fatality for COVID-19 was recorded in Region One which has nine deaths— the most recent occurring on September 15 last. Region Seven follows with eight deaths; Region Nine has four; Region Six has three, while Regions Three, Five and Ten have recorded one each.

The Ministry noted, however, that Regions Two and Eight have seen no deaths resulting from the disease, so far. The information comes even as the Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard confirmed an additional death bringing the total number to 59. However, a report of another death has pushed the number to 60.

According to reports, the latest fatalities are that of two females ages 63 and 80 both of Barima/Waini, Region One. The women, this publication understands, died while receiving care. It was revealed that samples were collected from the patients at the time of admission, which subsequently revealed that they were COVID-19 positive.

The Ministry of Health has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and has promised to make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed.

Further, officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons.

Meanwhile, the dashboard confirmed that 26 other persons were tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall number of persons who tested to 1,984. Of the new cases, Region Two has two, Region Four has 15, Region Three has five, Region Six has two, Region Seven has one and Region Eight has two.

Further, the information on the dashboard confirmed that the total includes 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and 607 persons in isolation while 84 suspected cases are in institutional quarantine.

Additionally, the Ministry said 1,302 persons have so far recovered from the disease.

At the interim, the Ministry continues to caution all citizens to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures (No. 9) which are in effect until September 30, 2020.

This order emphasizes the need for correct and consistent use of a facemask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, they can contact the COVID-19 hotline: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry’s website: www.health.gov.gy.