Man’s decomposed body found in house at 71 Village

The partly decomposed body of a 45-year-old man was yesterday discovered in the home he was caretaking at Number 71 Village. The body has since been identified as Ramesh Dhanraj.

According to a villager, the man was not seen for a few days but an unbearable stench was coming from the house and the door was left partially ajar. It wasn’t until a relative went to check on the man that his decomposed body was found on the floor in his bedroom.

Kaieteur News understands that the man would consume alcohol on a regular basis and was suffering from hypertension. No marks of violence were found on his body.