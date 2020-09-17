Forestry Commission gets support to help stem spread of COVID-19

In an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and to promote safe work practices in the Forestry Sector in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, several preventive equipment and supplies were yesterday donated to the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC).

The donation was made by the British High Commissioner (ag) to Guyana, Ray Davidson, on behalf of UK-Aid and the Forest and Land Governance Technical Assistance Project (EFITAP). The Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, M.P., received the donation on behalf of the GFC and expressed his appreciation for the timely and kind contribution.

The Minister noted that as Guyana is faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a continued rise, mostly attributed to the increased testing capacity and the willingness of persons to be tested. Minister Bharrat said that as the Forest workers are still engaged in work activities, they remain exposed to some extent and the donation will immensely contribute to their safety and prevent the spread of the virus.

Maintaining the United Kingdom’s commitment to Guyana, Davidson said that the UK remains committed to supporting Guyana’s Voluntary Partnership Agreement’s implementation and this donation forms part of such support. He expressed his pleasure in being able to allow the GFC to continue its extraordinary work and encouraged the full use of the items donated.

As part of the EFITAP project, a total of £20,864 (approx. G$ 4.3 million) was contributed towards purchasing items to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, a number of supplies was purchased which includes: two laptop computers, as well as connectivity devices for field stations (headphones and web cameras); masks, hand sanitizers, infrared thermometers, a mist blower machine to sanitize the offices and COVID-19 awareness material (posters, doorknob hangers and stickers).

Additionally, once purchases are completed, the items will total 1,300 masks (reusable), four laptops, 25 headsets and webcams, 1,300 hand sanitizers in various sizes, 30 wall mounted dispensers, 30 infrared thermometers, 1,900 information pieces which includes door hangers, posters and stickers and two mist blowers for sanitizing the offices.

The Natural Resources Minister expressed his appreciation to EFITAP and UK-Aid for the donation on behalf of staff and management of the GFC and encouraged close partnership between the Ministry of Natural Resources and the agencies.