Five remanded for beating death of Bath Settlement man during protests

Five persons, including a teenager, were yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of 34-year-old Prettipaul Hargobin called ‘Roy’ of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

Appearing before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court were Devan Karran called ‘Rickey’, 22, a labourer of Bath Settlement; Ricardo Shiwlall called ‘Rico’, 27, a truck driver of Lot 155 No 10 Village, West Coast Berbice; Jagdat Khaloo called ‘One Eye’, 60, a labourer of Lot 18 Bath Settlement West Coast Berbice and Satahul Shivchand called ‘Cheto’ or ‘Jetto’, 40, a labourer of Lot 225 Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice. Charged separately was a 17-year-old. They were all charged with the capital offence of murder committed on Hargobin on the September 9, 2020.

They were not required to plea to the indictable charge and were remanded to prison. The matter was postponed to the September 23, 2020.Meanwhile, Marlon Dharamdai called ‘Bully’ and his 39-year-old wife, Herawattie Dharamdai, were charged for possession of a firearm without the relevant licence. The wife was placed on $75,000 bail and will return to court on October 7, 2020.In addition, Harilall Motilall called ‘Fowl Cock’, 45, a labourer of Block D (1) Bath Settlement West Coast Berbice who was arrested on the September 10, 2020 was also charged in connection with the case. He too appeared before Magistrate Singh and was charged with malicious damage to the property of Hargobin contrary to Section 160 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01. The accused appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court and the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea. He was placed on $300,000 bail and the matter was postponed to October 2, 2020 for a report.

Hargobin was beaten to death by protesters on the Bath Settlement Public Road. Initial reports stated Hargobin had a confrontation with the protesters and had discharged several rounds from a firearm. In retaliation, the protesters proceeded to beat him unconscious. Hargobin, according to reports, succumbed within minutes.

A post mortem revealed that he died from brain haemorrhage and blunt trauma to the head, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.