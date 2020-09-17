Find-fault debate

Latest update September 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dem boys can’t stomach fuh listen to de Budget debates. Dem boys nah know how some people could be so barefaced as to want to tek up dem seats wah dem get after dem fail to steal de elections.
Dem boys seh dat some ah dem wah was part of de stealing and others wah bin complicit by their silence, should not be sitting in de National Assembly. De Assembly is supposed to be a symbol of democracy. But some of dem in deh were complicit in rigging. And other who by their silence were complicit, do not belong in any representative body.
Dat is why dem boys does feel like vomiting whenever dem listen to some of dem parliamentarians talk. Dem boys seh is sheer hypocrisy yuh hearing. So dem boys protecting them ears.
Right now de debate is about finding fault. Each side finding fault with one another. All day is sheer criticism yuh hearing.
Dat is another reason why dem boys nah wan listen to no Budget debate. Nobody nah agreeing to nuttin.
Right now all we seeing is picture of dem better off children sitting in front of dem TV or dem computer or even dem tablet learning dem lessons. But what about dem poor pickney wah parents nah gat electricty in dem house or nah gat computer or tablet? Dem getting leff behind and Aunty Priya nah considering wah gan happen to these poor souls.
Talk half and nah find fault with yuh better half.
