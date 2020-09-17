DemBank’s Chief Named Chairman of GuySuCo’s Board

Latest update September 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
– Anthony Vieira is Vice-Chair
Government has appointed the Board of Directors of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), which will be chaired by Pravinchandra Dave.
With almost two decades of experience in the local banking system, Dave is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge to the sugar industry as plans move ahead to reopen three of four shuttered estates.
Dave currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Demerara Bank Limited, a government statement revealed yesterday.
Meanwhile, Anthony Vieira has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board.
Vieira, whose family was involved in the sugar industry, was highly critical of GuySuCo.
“Mr. Vieira also brings much knowledge and experience to the sugar industry. He had served as the Director of Field Operations at GuySuCo in 2016,” the statement added.
The Board also includes: Ramesh Persaud, Tarachand Balgobin, Ray Hanoman, Shamira Evans, Shaleeza Shaw, Paul Cheong (Ex-Officio), Mohamed Rafeek, and Desmond Sears.
A Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) representative is still to be named.
The Board is expected to serve for a period of one year, effective from September 3, 2020, to September 2, 2021.
It was announced on Tuesday that financial analyst, Sasenarine Singh, would be the Chief Executive Officer (ag).
The country would be looking keenly at the affairs of GuySuCo with four of the seven estates closed in the last five years by the coalition government,
Guyana has been sliding lower and lower with 7,000 workers losing their jobs.
The current Irfaan Ali-led administration had vowed to reopen the closed sugar estates – Skeldon, Rose Hall and Enmore.
They said that although it is losing money, the industry’s contributions in terms of jobs, and other contributions is too big to ignore.
Sep 17, 2020The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) launched a nationwide Referee Recruitment Campaign under the theme #GetInvolved on Tuesday last. The initiative, which seeks to expand th e existing pool of male...
Sep 17, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
Sep 15, 2020
It was Raphael Trotman, during the five-month election rigging saga that made condescending remarks about the small populations... more
Fourteen staff members of the National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. Two inmates of the Lusignan Prison have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]