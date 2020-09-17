DemBank’s Chief Named Chairman of GuySuCo’s Board

– Anthony Vieira is Vice-Chair

Government has appointed the Board of Directors of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), which will be chaired by Pravinchandra Dave.

With almost two decades of experience in the local banking system, Dave is expected to bring a wealth of knowledge to the sugar industry as plans move ahead to reopen three of four shuttered estates.

Dave currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Demerara Bank Limited, a government statement revealed yesterday.

Meanwhile, Anthony Vieira has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board.

Vieira, whose family was involved in the sugar industry, was highly critical of GuySuCo.

“Mr. Vieira also brings much knowledge and experience to the sugar industry. He had served as the Director of Field Operations at GuySuCo in 2016,” the statement added.

The Board also includes: Ramesh Persaud, Tarachand Balgobin, Ray Hanoman, Shamira Evans, Shaleeza Shaw, Paul Cheong (Ex-Officio), Mohamed Rafeek, and Desmond Sears.

A Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) representative is still to be named.

The Board is expected to serve for a period of one year, effective from September 3, 2020, to September 2, 2021.

It was announced on Tuesday that financial analyst, Sasenarine Singh, would be the Chief Executive Officer (ag).

The country would be looking keenly at the affairs of GuySuCo with four of the seven estates closed in the last five years by the coalition government,

Guyana has been sliding lower and lower with 7,000 workers losing their jobs.

The current Irfaan Ali-led administration had vowed to reopen the closed sugar estates – Skeldon, Rose Hall and Enmore.

They said that although it is losing money, the industry’s contributions in terms of jobs, and other contributions is too big to ignore.